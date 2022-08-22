ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada Announces New Board Leadership Positions

Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada is pleased to announce its 2022-2024 board leadership, who will guide the financial literacy nonprofit organization as it continues to expand its needed financial education, entrepreneurship and workforce development curriculum for K-12 students. Sandi Milton, senior vice president/marketing communications for Nevada State Bank, is chairwoman...
Nathan Adelson Hospice Announces New Fellows in its Fellowship in Hospice and Palliative Medicine Program

Nathan Adelson Hospice, the leader in hospice and palliative care in southern Nevada, has announced three new fellows — Inga Pak Jeon, MD, Paige Kozlowski, and Bennett Aguilera Vitug — to its Fellowship in Hospice and Palliative Medicine Program. The program provides humanistic, holistic, evidence-based education for graduate physicians seeking additional skill, competence, and certification in hospice and palliative medicine.
