Read full article on original website
Related
nevadabusiness.com
FEA Consulting Engineers Principal Appointed to President of Southern Nevada Chapter of ASHRAE
Ryan Calahan, principal at FEA Consulting Engineers, has been named the president of the Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE). Calahan will lead the chapter for the 2022-2023 term. “It’s been a great pleasure to be part of this organization. I look...
nevadabusiness.com
Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada Announces New Board Leadership Positions
Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada is pleased to announce its 2022-2024 board leadership, who will guide the financial literacy nonprofit organization as it continues to expand its needed financial education, entrepreneurship and workforce development curriculum for K-12 students. Sandi Milton, senior vice president/marketing communications for Nevada State Bank, is chairwoman...
nevadabusiness.com
Nathan Adelson Hospice Announces New Fellows in its Fellowship in Hospice and Palliative Medicine Program
Nathan Adelson Hospice, the leader in hospice and palliative care in southern Nevada, has announced three new fellows — Inga Pak Jeon, MD, Paige Kozlowski, and Bennett Aguilera Vitug — to its Fellowship in Hospice and Palliative Medicine Program. The program provides humanistic, holistic, evidence-based education for graduate physicians seeking additional skill, competence, and certification in hospice and palliative medicine.
Comments / 0