Read full article on original website
rlm
4d ago
If this camp is set up, it will attract more people to come here from other counties then your camp will be too small , what then expand?
Reply
3
Related
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Jamestown
Update at 1:15 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that ground crews have contained a grass fire that broke out behind the Dollar General Store on Highway 108 in Jamestown. The fire was estimated at a 20′ by 20′ spot. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. All aircraft have returned to the Columbia Air Attack Base. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.
Firefighters respond to downed aircraft in Calaveras County
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters said it responded to reports of an aircraft going down at Lake Camanche Airstrip on Friday. According to firefighters, crews found a single-engine aircraft a little ways away from the private dirt runway. The aircraft, which was based out of Lodi Airport, had crashed into some trees. […]
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Transit Adding Groveland To Service
Sonora, CA– Tuolumne County Transit will offer transportation from Groveland to Columbia starting on August 29th, 2022. The route will begin at Mary Laveroni Park at 6:30 am and conclude its run at Columbia College by 7:45 am. There will be stops in Groveland, Jamestown, and Sonora. There will also be three on-demand stops in Big Oak Flat, Moccasin, and Chinese Camp. The return trip will leave Columbia College at 4:00 pm, arriving in Groveland by 5:15 pm.
mymotherlode.com
Lynn, Gerald
Gerald “Jerry” Lester Lynn, born March 2, 1938 in Illinois passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his residence in Groveland, California. Cremation is planned and a Memorial will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home. Date of Death: 08/21/2022. Age: 84. Residence: Groveland,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Homeowners could still lose fire protection under new insurance proposal: What you need to know
More than more than 200,000 California homeowners lost their fire coverage in 2020. Will a new proposal really help?
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Stanislaus National Forest Near Pinecrest
Update at 6 p.m.: The Dodge Fire is around a quarter to a half-acre in size and is burning east of Pinecrest Lake in the Stanislaus National Forest (STF). Forest fire officials tell Clarke Broadcasting that the initial fire sparked multiple spot fires, all within the current half acre, with one spot fire still burning. The flames broke out near Crabtree Road and Dodge Ridge Road and were moving at a slow rate of spread in heavy timber. No structures are threatened. There have been reports that the blaze started from a campfire. STF spokesperson Ben Cossel detailed, “Investigators are on the scene, but no cause has yet been determined.” Ground crews will remain on the scene overnight working the fire. Air resources were called off and returned back to Columbia.
mymotherlode.com
Yaecker, Linda
Linda Sue Yaecker, born November 1, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 08/20/2022. Age: 72. Residence: Jamestown, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Tune, Norman
Norman Lloyd Tune, born January 1, 1969 in Sonora, California passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his residence. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Three Power Outages This Morning, Two New Outages
Update at 10:00 a.m.: Power has been restored to 918 customers at the Calaveras and Alpine County lines who have been without power since 7 p.m. last night. No cause was issued by the utility. There remain two outages in Tuolumne County, impacting more than 1,500 customers with the details below.
mymotherlode.com
DeVol, Renee
Renee Linda DeVol, Born August 3, 1956 in San Mateo, California passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 08/22/2022. Age: 66. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Weidert, Judith
Judith Ann Weidert, Born March 16, 1938 in South Bend, Indiana passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 08/21/2022. Age: 84. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Mountain Democrat
80,000 PG&E customers affected by outage
PG&E officials estimated more 80,000 customers in El Dorado County experienced a power outage Wednesday morning. PG&E spokesman Jeff Smith told the Mountain Democrat that utility crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible. Placerville residents saw the lights go back on at about 11 a.m. On social...
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
Mountain Democrat
100 years later, Argonaut Mine disaster remembered
JACKSON — A full schedule of memorial and living history events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the worst mining accident in California history and the subsequent 22-day rescue effort will be held in Jackson beginning Aug. 27. In August and September of 1922 the eyes of the country and...
mymotherlode.com
Hoffman, Richard “Rick”
Richard “Rick” David Hoffman, Born June 21, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at his residence in Twain Harte, California. Cremation is planned and private family services are planned. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 08/17/2022. Age: 76.
mymotherlode.com
Kappl, Nanette
Nanette Kappl passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Avalon Care Center in Sonora. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 08/22/2022. Age: 91. Residence: Sierra Village, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Lowe, Forrest
Forrest R. Lowe, of Sonora, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Sonora. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com.
mymotherlode.com
Not A Typical Vehicle Theft
Sonora, CA – It was not your ordinary vehicle theft; in this case, a thief jumped on an electric cart at one Sonora shopping center and drove it to another one. Sonora Police received a call regarding an electric shopping cart being stolen from a store in the Crossroads Shopping Center on Sanguinetti Road. The rider then headed up Greenley Road and turned right onto Mono Way, where he pulled into the Timber Hills Shopping Center.
mymotherlode.com
Twain Harte Park Obtains 1.2 Million Dollar State Grant
Twain Harte, CA– In 2017, a resident of Twain Harte donated a 1-acre downtown parcel to Twain Harte Community Services District (THCSD). Work began on a project to transform that parcel into what would be known as Meadows Park. The final conceptual design was complete but funds were needed to complete the project.
80,000 customers without power in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — PG&E is reporting that 80,000 customers are without power in El Dorado County. There is currently no estimated time of when power will be restored, but PG&E said they are currently working to restore power. This is a developing story.
Comments / 1