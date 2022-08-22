Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield said while they’re still collecting non-perishable food items, they’re now focusing on collecting school supplies as schools in flood ravaged eastern Kentucky begin to open. Donations are being accepted at the Laurel County Road Department on McWhorter Street Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Judge Westerfield has been taking truckloads of supplies to Fleming-Neon Middle School in Letcher County Saturdays and Tuesdays, which has morphed into the de-facto distribution center for the region. For more information contact the judge’s office at 606-864-4640 or visit their Facebook page.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO