Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
NJ Promotion Group Invites Mario Lopez to Host Oasis Pool Party on Sunday – You're Going to Want to Be ThereBridget MulroyNeptune Township, NJ
Related
Save Big with This New Jersey Grocery Store Opening Soon at the Jersey Shore
Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
Truck Driver Trapped In Route 9 Jersey Shore Crash (DEVELOPING)
A truck driver was heavily entrapped after a crash on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 on Route 9 at Dugan Lane in Toms River, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested. CHECK BACK FOR...
UPDATE: 13 Riders Injured on El Toro Roller Coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ Thursday Evening
At least 13 riders were injured as they rode the El Toro roller coaster at Flags Great Adventure Thursday evening. They were evaluated at the park, and five of those riders were transported to an area hospital, but have all since been released. Gabriel Darretta, a spokesperson for the theme...
Atlantic County Siblings Have Final Meal At Philadelphia’s Joe’s Steaks
Siblings Bill Pollock and Lynda Pollock Lawler had their final meal yesterday at the iconic, original Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop on Torresdale Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop will close in September 2022 after operating for the past 73 years. We spoke with Bill...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocscanner.news
POINT PLEASANT BEACH: DO YOU KNOW THIS GRAFFITI ARTIST
Today the Police Department took several reports of graffiti throughout the town at several different locations, that occurred last night. All graffiti had the word “CROE” as seen here in the one picture. The other picture is our suspect. Please if you recognize this suspect or have any information, call Police HQ at 7328920500.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: DOWNED WIRES – TRAFFIC ADVISORY
Avoid the area of Whitesville and Cox Cro Roads due to downed wires. Please stay alert and drive safely.
Kevin Jonas Breaks Tooth While Vacationing in Ocean City, NJ
There's nothing fun about an emergency visit to a dentist while you are out of town on vacation. That's especially true when you break a tooth. Now you are out of town, in pain and you have to find a dentist prepared to do a more complicated dental procedure. You...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: STREET CLOSURES DUE TO GAS LEAK
Please note Union Street and Dover Street in Toms River are closed due to a gas leak. NJNG is on site working on the repair. Avoid the area.
RELATED PEOPLE
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Multiple people injured in Six Flags Great Adventures in Jackson
Multiple people are reportedly injured in Six Flags Great Adventures this evening, TLS has learned. We are receiving reports the injuries occurred on the El Toro ride. Up to eight people are reportedly injured, six who may need to be hospitalized. None of the injuries are said to be life-threatening.
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
Yum or Yuck? Audubon NJ Restaurant Serving a Peanut Butter-Topped Hot Dog
One of South Jersey's most unexpected hot dogs is topped with peanut butter. Here's where to find it if you're looking to expand your palette. And this PB-topped hot dog will FILL YOU UP. It's reportedly a quarter-pounder, according to 6abc's FYI Philly. It's called the PB&C, and Audubon's BurgerTime,...
Multiple injuries reported after ride malfunction at Six Flags in Ocean County: Officials
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple injuries have been reported after a ride malfunction at a South Jersey amusement park.First responders were dispatched to Six Flags Great Adventure around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of an accident.The amusement park told Eyewitness News that five people were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.Several guests reported back pain after riding El Toro on Thursday.The park says the ride is now closed for inspection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Marion and Terrace which ended up on a lawn with a vehicle having a small fire which was quickly extinguished. No additional information is available at this time.
Sobriety Checkpoint Coming To Toms River
TOMS RIVER –New Jersey State Police have announced that a sobriety checkpoint will be set up in Ocean County in order to reduce the number of crashes caused by driving under the influence. The sobriety checkpoint will be present on August 27 in Toms River. State Troopers will be...
ocscanner.news
LAVALLETTE: OCEAN BEACH FIRE HOUSE PANCAKE BREAKFAST
Come out and support the Ocean Beach Fire House Pancake Breakfast in September 4, 2022 beginning at 8 am at 40 Kittiwake Ave in Lavallette.
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Outdoor Attraction In Red Bank, NJ Will Remain Open Into The 2022 Fall Season
The COVID-19 Pandemic was one of the worst years we've had in a while and we are still struggling with some of the after effects. However, there is a small silver lining: there were a lot of new things that came out of the COVID-19 Pandemic!. People started working remotely,...
Linwood, NJ Man Going to Jail for Beating Pitbull Puppy to Death
A Linwood, New Jersey man who admitted being responsible for the death of his Pitbull puppy will spend time behind bars for his crime. The horrific incident took place in December of 2020, according to Daily Voice. 24-year-old Kyle Blythe reportedly beat his Pitbull puppy Dolce after it did what...
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motorcycle accident on the 100 block of Belmont. The rider is said to be conscious and alert. No additional details are available at this time.
N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress
A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0