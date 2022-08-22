ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

94.3 The Point

Save Big with This New Jersey Grocery Store Opening Soon at the Jersey Shore

Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
ocscanner.news

POINT PLEASANT BEACH: DO YOU KNOW THIS GRAFFITI ARTIST

Today the Police Department took several reports of graffiti throughout the town at several different locations, that occurred last night. All graffiti had the word “CROE” as seen here in the one picture. The other picture is our suspect. Please if you recognize this suspect or have any information, call Police HQ at 7328920500.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Multiple people injured in Six Flags Great Adventures in Jackson

Multiple people are reportedly injured in Six Flags Great Adventures this evening, TLS has learned. We are receiving reports the injuries occurred on the El Toro ride. Up to eight people are reportedly injured, six who may need to be hospitalized. None of the injuries are said to be life-threatening.
JACKSON, NJ
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Multiple injuries reported after ride malfunction at Six Flags in Ocean County: Officials

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple injuries have been reported after a ride malfunction at a South Jersey amusement park.First responders were dispatched to Six Flags Great Adventure around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of an accident.The amusement park told Eyewitness News that five people were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.Several guests reported back pain after riding El Toro on Thursday.The park says the ride is now closed for inspection.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Marion and Terrace which ended up on a lawn with a vehicle having a small fire which was quickly extinguished. No additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Sobriety Checkpoint Coming To Toms River

TOMS RIVER –New Jersey State Police have announced that a sobriety checkpoint will be set up in Ocean County in order to reduce the number of crashes caused by driving under the influence. The sobriety checkpoint will be present on August 27 in Toms River. State Troopers will be...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)

One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motorcycle accident on the 100 block of Belmont. The rider is said to be conscious and alert. No additional details are available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress

A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

