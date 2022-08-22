LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Hart already has a thriving comedy and acting career, and now he's aiming for people's stomachs. The prolific actor-comedian opened his first plant-based, fast-food restaurant called Hart House on Thursday in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles near the city's airport. He wants this new venture to attract regular plant-base eaters along with those who haven’t yet been introduced to that world of healthy eating.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO