Shia LaBeouf has given a candid, two-hour interview about the abuse allegations that have been made against him.In December 2020, LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend, the musician FKA twigs, sued him for “relentless abuse” including sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.LaBeouf later denied causing twigs “any injury or loss”, saying that she was not “entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever”.The trial date for twigs’s case against LaBeouf has been set for 17 April 2023.In a new interview with The Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal on his podcast Real Ones, LaBeouf said: “I f***ed up bad. Like crash and burn...

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO