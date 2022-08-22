Sarah Duggan, 38, from Boothbay Harbor is a lifelong learner. She went to CTL in Edgecomb, and then graduated from Boothbay Region High School. Duggan earned her bachelor's degree in liberal studies from the University of Maine at Augusta. She just finished up an adult ed arts course, and will start two more in September, including a tapestry class. She participated in the Lincoln Arts Chorus this summer, and will be in the Tapestry Chorus this fall. The Sheepscot Valley Chorus is doing the Messiah this year.

1 DAY AGO