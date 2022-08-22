Read full article on original website
Preservation Party at Pownalborough Court House Sept. 18
Final details for Lincoln County Historical Association’s annual benefit dinner and auction on the grounds of the historic Pownalborough Court House in Dresden are falling into place, and the volunteer planners of the Sept. 18 event took a few minutes from a recent meeting to choose wines. Anyone interested...
Midcoast Conservancy offers a Wellness Weekend in the Woods
Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11, Midcoast Conservancy is offering a Wellness Weekend in the Woods at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson. Nia Dance workshop and Forest Bathing will be held on Saturday, and Stand-up Paddleboard Yoga will be offered on Sunday. Anna Fiedler will lead the Nia...
Wiscasset is a small town
An email arrived. “Subject: Crazy Blue House.” A property on Federal Street had been painted a “Smurfy” blue. Dan and Tracey Whitney, the owners, tried to get out ahead of the story, to calm neighbors who might have been alarmed by the bold color on the boulevard in Wiscasset’s historic district.
What to do about ‘blueberry pigs’
Well, THAT was the week that WAS. Fun. Games. Music. Food. rowing races. triathlon. Historical reenactments. The week-long event called Schoonerfest was a smash. Every time you turned around last week, something was happening as Wiscasset hosted a second annual Schoonerfest. Beginning Thursday, there was music on several stages each from ‘60s rock and roll by the Two Salty Dogs to “Bygone ballads of Maine”.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BEC gets schematic update
Lavallee Brensinger architect Joe Britton presented updated building schematics to the Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District Building Exploratory Committee Aug. 24. Changes included reorientation of the 600-seat auditorium layout, a reworking of the outdoor area between school buildings and fresh design elements for the auditorium and gymnasium. Britton gave brief 3D tours of each.
Edgecomb Eddy School announcements
Edgecomb Eddy will open our doors to students on Sept. 6 for our 20th year at our school building at 7:30 a.m. for bus and parent drop-off with designated areas for each. Our pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten screening will take place on Aug. 29 and 30. EES families and students will...
Sarah Duggan moves on to historical mysteries
Sarah Duggan, 38, from Boothbay Harbor is a lifelong learner. She went to CTL in Edgecomb, and then graduated from Boothbay Region High School. Duggan earned her bachelor's degree in liberal studies from the University of Maine at Augusta. She just finished up an adult ed arts course, and will start two more in September, including a tapestry class. She participated in the Lincoln Arts Chorus this summer, and will be in the Tapestry Chorus this fall. The Sheepscot Valley Chorus is doing the Messiah this year.
Southport school bus schedule
Trip One - Leave SCS at 7:05 a.m. to pick up grades 7-12 only. Depart school, turning left on Route 27 to Newagen, then travel north on Route 238 to Cross Road. Turn right on Route 27, then travel on to Boothbay schools for drop-off at app. 7:30am. Trip Two...
Short … but not on purpose
Remember the 1970s song, “Short People,” by Randy Newman? According to Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia, and what I remember, many people took offense and even threatened him. He said he wrote it as a satire to prejudice in general. He said he eventually came to dislike the song and its success because of the outcry.
Social media and sources
He said, she said, according to, she added, the press release stated, the town manager responded via email, in minutes posted at westportisland.us, in documents Wiscasset Newspaper received upon request, in the superintendent’s letter to families, in a phone interview ... All are ways we show where or from whom we got the information we report to you each day online and each week in our print edition.
2001 and 2002 Seahawk championship football teams to be honored
The Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame will be recognizing three "Outstanding Teams" at our annual banquet on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Rockland Elks Lodge. Being recognized are the 2001 and 2002 Boothbay Region High School Seahawks football teams. Both teams won State Class C Championships. The 2001 team had a record of 10 wins and two losses. The 2002 team was undefeated, going 12-0. The head coach was Tim Rice. Assistant Coaches were J.R. Garrett, Ted Brown, Matt Rice, Chris Norton, and Jack Tourtillotte. Also being honored is the 1970 Medomak Valley High School Class B Baseball State Champions coached by Bob Green and assisted by Lou Cook. Their overall record was 21 wins and four losses.
