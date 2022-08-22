BenFred: Molina's basketball pivot latest twist in Cardinals catcher's strange final season

PRAIRIE HEIGHTS, IN. — The Bronson Vikings kicked off their 2022 season on the right foot Friday night, taking their season opening win over Prairie Heights by the score of 20-7.Bronson scored all 20 points before Prairie Heights got on the board, with 12 of those points coming in the first half.Bronson went to the air with sophomore starting quarterback Boston Bucklin who threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first half, hitting Drew Norton for a 15-yard touchdown strike before connecting with Devlin Duff for another 15-yard touchdown.After leading 12-0 at the half Bronson extended their lead to 20-0...

