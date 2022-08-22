Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Gun death of 14-year-old among fatalities probed by coroner's jury
DECATUR — A Macon County Coroner’s jury returned verdicts of homicide Wednesday in two Decatur gunshot deaths — one of them involving a 14-year-old girl victim who had been on a visit to Decatur. The jurors also returned accidental verdicts in two road crash deaths in the...
Herald & Review
Clinton woman believed to have left area voluntarily; police end search
CLINTON — Clinton police have ended their search for a missing woman after determining she left the area voluntarily. Juana Arellano-Garnica was last seen in the Clinton area around 9 p.m. Sunday. The Clinton Police Department posted to Facebook on Monday asking for the public's help in locating Arellano-Garnica.
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (22) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Herald & Review
MacArthur High School placed on soft lockdown Friday morning
DECATUR — MacArthur High School was placed on a soft lockdown on Friday morning following a fight involving six students. Watch now: Millikin University president optimistic about the institution's future. Parents and guardians of MacArthur students were notified by robocall of the lockdown, which has since been lifted, said...
Herald & Review
Births listed for Aug. 27
SANGSTER-WALKER, Kieshawn Martez and Tasha (Cole), Decatur, girl, Aug. 17. MEINDERS, Daniel Clayton and Kendahl (Lynch), Decatur, boy, Aug. 18. HAMM, Nathan Lee and Briana (Tipsword), Argenta, boy, Aug. 19. GREGURICH, Brian Eldon and Alexandra (Marlana) Hammel, Decatur, boy, Aug. 21. SUZEWITS, Matthew and Chelsea Carter, Decatur, boy, Aug. 23.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Browse Decatur and Macon County homes over 4,000 square feet in size. Welcome home! This gorgeous 1.37 acre property is located in Stony Brook Estates on Decatur's southwest side. You'll enjoy the amazing country views while being close to the conveniences of the city -- the best of both worlds! With more than 4600 sqft of living space, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is an entertainer's dream! The striking exterior sets the tone for the custom finishes you'll find inside. A grand foyer greets you with stunning marble floors and a beautiful wood staircase. The entry is flanked by stunning formal dining and living spaces both with custom coffered ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. You'll enjoy entertaining and cooking in the gourmet kitchen, complete with granite counters, an abundance of custom cabinetry, breakfast nook, and coffee bar. The kitchen opens to an additional eating area with corner fireplace. The open great room gives you many possibilities for seating and rec spaces with a second fireplace and built-in kitchenette. Retreat to the spacious second level where you'll find all four bedrooms, including the master suite with a fireplace, newly remodeled bathroom, private balcony, and a must see 31x14 walk-in closet with enough space for your home gym equipment or office. Three additional guest rooms, full bathroom, spacious laundry area, and access to a second private balcony round out the upper level. Want more? This property also includes a second garage and hobby shed with workshop space. Seller will provide a $6,000 updating allowance with an accepted offer. This is a "can't miss" home so put it on your list to see today!
Herald & Review
Sullivan's Little Theatre on the Square offers children's auditions for upcoming show
SULLIVAN — Little Theatre on the Square will be hosting children's auditions for the upcoming musical "A Year With Frog and Toad" from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at The Little Theatre Dance studio, 7 E. Jefferson St., Sullivan. Children in grades 4 through 12 will be...
Herald & Review
Dorothy M. (Dowd) Gallina
Aug. 13, 1923 - Aug. 24, 2022. DECATUR — Dorothy M. (Dowd) Gallina, age 99, of Decatur, beloved mother of Carole Gallina Ahola, was welcomed into heaven on August 24, 2022, at 9:40 a.m., in the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Jack. Private family services will be in...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Bimbo Bakeries USA celebrates Mattoon plant's 50th anniversary
MATTOON — Bimbo Bakeries USA on Wednesday celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Lender's Bagels plant in Mattoon and the recent addition of Thomas' Bagels to production there. More than 300 Mattoon plant associates and guests attended the celebration under a massive canopy that was erected for the occasion...
