Herald & Review
MacArthur High School placed on soft lockdown Friday morning
DECATUR — MacArthur High School was placed on a soft lockdown on Friday morning following a fight involving six students. Watch now: Millikin University president optimistic about the institution's future. Parents and guardians of MacArthur students were notified by robocall of the lockdown, which has since been lifted, said...
Herald & Review
Births listed for Aug. 27
SANGSTER-WALKER, Kieshawn Martez and Tasha (Cole), Decatur, girl, Aug. 17. MEINDERS, Daniel Clayton and Kendahl (Lynch), Decatur, boy, Aug. 18. HAMM, Nathan Lee and Briana (Tipsword), Argenta, boy, Aug. 19. GREGURICH, Brian Eldon and Alexandra (Marlana) Hammel, Decatur, boy, Aug. 21. SUZEWITS, Matthew and Chelsea Carter, Decatur, boy, Aug. 23.
Kindergartener left to walk several blocks after bus drops her off early
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. One Champaign mother said her five-year-old was left to walk alone several blocks away from her home. She said her school bus dropped her off thirty minutes early without notice. The kindergartener walked three blocks and through an intersection to get home. Misty Lewis said she […]
arthurgraphic.com
MT. ZION SCHOOL DISTRICT NEW TEACHERS
MT. ZION SCHOOL DISTRICT NEW TEACHERS. From left to right: Rebekah Babb, Middle School Special Education; Jennifer Himanga, Intermediate Band and Orchestra; Jessica Hill, High School Social Worker; Megan Trimby, High School Life Skills; Rachael Connelly, McGaughey/Mt. Zion Grade Speech; Kathleen Conlin, Intermediate Teacher; Jessica Talty, Mt. Zion Grade Teacher; Erik Taylor, High School Show Choir, Vocal Music.
WAND TV
Mace used to break up fight between students at MacArthur High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - MacArthur High School was placed on a soft lockdown Friday morning following a fight between students. Six students were involved in the fight, the district told WAND News. An ambulance responded to the school because pepper spray was used to break up the fight. All of...
WAND TV
Officials: Two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- City officials announce two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur. According to officials, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an SUV driven by a private citizen flipped and hit a City hydrant causing two main breaks. Officials said Jasper St Mobile Community will be out of...
WAND TV
New distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
WAND TV
Legacy Ride makes a stop at the American Legion in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- More than 200 motorcycles drove through the streets of Decatur on Wednesday as part of the Legacy Ride. The Legacy Ride is a fundraiser designed to uplift Military families. One of the stops along the route included the American Legion here in Decatur. National Chairman for the...
Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
newschannel20.com
Illinois State Police looking for telecommunicators
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS) — Illinois State Police are looking for telecommunicators. In a Facebook post, Illinois State Police have openings for Telecommunicator Trainees in the Springfield Communications Center. For more information, visit illinois.jobs2web.com.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Browse Decatur and Macon County homes over 4,000 square feet in size. Welcome home! This gorgeous 1.37 acre property is located in Stony Brook Estates on Decatur's southwest side. You'll enjoy the amazing country views while being close to the conveniences of the city -- the best of both worlds! With more than 4600 sqft of living space, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is an entertainer's dream! The striking exterior sets the tone for the custom finishes you'll find inside. A grand foyer greets you with stunning marble floors and a beautiful wood staircase. The entry is flanked by stunning formal dining and living spaces both with custom coffered ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. You'll enjoy entertaining and cooking in the gourmet kitchen, complete with granite counters, an abundance of custom cabinetry, breakfast nook, and coffee bar. The kitchen opens to an additional eating area with corner fireplace. The open great room gives you many possibilities for seating and rec spaces with a second fireplace and built-in kitchenette. Retreat to the spacious second level where you'll find all four bedrooms, including the master suite with a fireplace, newly remodeled bathroom, private balcony, and a must see 31x14 walk-in closet with enough space for your home gym equipment or office. Three additional guest rooms, full bathroom, spacious laundry area, and access to a second private balcony round out the upper level. Want more? This property also includes a second garage and hobby shed with workshop space. Seller will provide a $6,000 updating allowance with an accepted offer. This is a "can't miss" home so put it on your list to see today!
newschannel20.com
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
cu-citizenaccess.org
Of 50 victims, young minorities harmed most by flurry of Champaign gun violence
There were 50 lethal shootings in the city of Champaign between 2015 and the first half of 2022. Of those 50 victims, 15 were 20 years old or younger. At least 30 suspects were arrested in those shootings, and 15 of them were also aged 20 or younger. Those were...
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/25/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois’ two gubernatorial candidates were on a farm near Lexington last night to talk to constituents about the upcoming November 8th election, courtesy of the Illinois Farm Bureau. Both men responded to the main question about Illinois’ direction with renewable energy. Governor Pritzker says his goal of having a million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 is realistic with biofuels needed until then. Senator Darren Bailey said the state’s move to renewable energy has been careless and is moving too fast. Pritzker and Bailey are tentatively scheduled for two face-to-face debates later this fall.
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (22) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
Herald & Review
Watch now: Bimbo Bakeries USA celebrates Mattoon plant's 50th anniversary
MATTOON — Bimbo Bakeries USA on Wednesday celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Lender's Bagels plant in Mattoon and the recent addition of Thomas' Bagels to production there. More than 300 Mattoon plant associates and guests attended the celebration under a massive canopy that was erected for the occasion...
WAND TV
Firefighters called out for apartment fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Springfield Thursday night. Crews were called to the 1500 block of W. Enos Ave. around 10:45 p.m. and found fire visible on the second and third floors. Firefighters were initially told children may be trapped inside, but learned everyone...
Marching Illini not taking field because of COVID
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Marching Illini will not be taking to the field for Saturday’s game. The University of Illinois Director of the Marching Illini Barry L. Houser took to social media to let people know they will be playing, but not on the field. “We want you to know that at the game, the Marching […]
WAND TV
Seven people escape house fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a house fire in Charleston Thursday night. Firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of Division St. around 6:40 p.m. Smoke was coming from the roof. Crews tried to get inside, but due to the type of construction and...
