The Classic Center Cultural Foundation Grant Recipient Hosts Successful Arts Summit
ATHENS, Ga – The Classic Center Cultural Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2022 community grant program. Each year, the Cultural Foundation awards up to $5,000 in grants to support performing, visual, or culinary arts efforts, as well as workforce development initiatives aligning with the hospitality industry, in Athens-Clarke County.
Oconee minister celebrates 10-year anniversary
Minister J. Ricardo Smith joined Browns Chapel Baptist Church in May of 2012. Ten years later, he continues to spread the Word of God and build a community of loving believers within his congregation. To Smith, Browns Chapel is a “hidden gem” of Oconee County. Christine Howard has...
Oconee’s last dairyman retires
When Albert Hale talks about managing what would eventually be Oconee’s last commercial dairy farm, he thinks of his father and great uncle. Albert was just a child when they began dairy farming in 1957 off Colham Ferry Road. Albert went from showing dairy calves at the old Athens Agricultural Fair to studying agricultural science at the University of Georgia to carrying on his family’s legacy as an agribusiness leader. Along the way, he took on leadership roles with the Oconee County Farm Bureau and Clarke-Oconee Cattlemen’s Association, as well as public office and over 40 years as a volunteer with Oconee Fire Rescue. Now, his son, Carlton, carries on the torch with his own business, HD Farm LLC, which provides local quality beef. Like his father, Carlton remembers having to drag a cinder block around the barn to reach the cows when he’d milk them at 10 years old.
Oconee mail carrier operations will move to Athens location
Oconee’s mail carrier operations will soon move to the Athens Olympic Drive location as part of the U.S. Postal Services 10-year Delivering for America Plan. “The Eagle,” a trade magazine for employees of the United States Postal Service, states that areas around Atlanta, Indianapolis and Charlotte will be the first to roll out a national initiative in which carrier operations shift from local post offices to larger sorting and delivery centers. At present, mail carriers for Watkinsville, Bishop, Farmington and North High Shoals pick up mail from the Watkinsville Post Office.
Atlanta murder suspect caught in Oconee
A routine traffic stop Aug. 16 at Hog Mountain Road and East Monroe Highway resulted in an Oconee deputy apprehending a suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder. Deputy Devan Blair was conducting random registration checks of vehicles and learned that a Mazda had no valid insurance, and the registration was suspended. The driver, reported to be Rais Sekhem, 49, of Conyers, provided a license out of South Carolina. Through a law-enforcement database, it was discovered that he had an active suspension on his license.
Osborne hits a walk-off RBI double
Prince Avenue softball took down Monroe Area 5-4 last Monday night. “[Monroe Area] had a big home run that gave them a lot of momentum,” head coach Donnie Byrom said. “At that point, my team woke up. They had a little fire in them.”. They were able to...
