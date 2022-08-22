ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, NC

cbs17

Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
WRAL News

'Deadly and potentially dangerous mix.' Fayetteville man convicted of dealing drugs out of home daycare

Fayetteville, N.C. — "Spreading a web of lies" is how federal prosecutors described a Fayetteville man convicted and sentenced for dealing drugs out of a home daycare. Reshod Jamar Everett will serve 40 years in federal prison after he was convicted of six different drug trafficking and firearm charges. Everett was also ordered to pay $4 million authorities said he earned from drug trafficking.
WRAL

Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by...
wfxb.com

Investigation Begins After Body Found in Robeson County

Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found last night near Maxton. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said homicide detectives, deputies and crime scene investigators were on the scene of where a body found off McGirt Road. No further details are available.
WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

