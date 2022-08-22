Read full article on original website
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requestsHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville council members proposes city retirement planHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville native is part of Navy warfare exerciseHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Man charged with first-degree murder after human remains found in North Carolina: deputies
Robeson County deputies said Thursday they have arrested a man in connection to human remains found in Maxton Wednesday.
2 men charged with attempted murder in Fayetteville mall shooting
The shooting in the Cross Creek Mall parking lot was an attempted murder, according to investigators.
cbs17
Victim identified as teenager in fatal Chapel Hill shooting, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old was killed in a Chapel Hill shooting late Thursday, according to police. Friday afternoon, police confirmed it was Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins of Chapel Hill who was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m....
cbs17
Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police
SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
cbs17
Police: Pregnant woman shot in car by convicted felon; suspect caught in Garner
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pregnant woman was shot in the head while in the back of her car near an east Raleigh intersection with the suspected shooter, a convicted felon, caught in Garner, police said. Officers said the shooting happened Thursday just before 2 p.m. near the intersection...
19-year-old killed in shooting at Chapel Hill apartment complex
Chapel Hill, N.C. — One person died on Thursday night in a shooting at University Gardens Condominiums in Chapel Hill. Police were called to 800 Pritchard Avenue Extension around 11:35 p.m. When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins, 19, had been shot. Police said Jenkins died at UNC Hospitals.
Robeson County man charged in girlfriend's murder, dismemberment
Maxton, N.C. — Authorities have arrested a Robeson County man accused of killing his girlfriend. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by dismembering human remains and altering and destroying evidence. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Locklear buried parts of his...
22-year-old Holly Springs man charged in Surf City's first homicide
Surf City, N.C. — Surf City police have arrested a man in connection to a death investigation. Residents said they believe it's the first homicide reported in the coastal town. Charles Michael Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery, WECT reports. The Surf...
'Deadly and potentially dangerous mix.' Fayetteville man convicted of dealing drugs out of home daycare
Fayetteville, N.C. — "Spreading a web of lies" is how federal prosecutors described a Fayetteville man convicted and sentenced for dealing drugs out of a home daycare. Reshod Jamar Everett will serve 40 years in federal prison after he was convicted of six different drug trafficking and firearm charges. Everett was also ordered to pay $4 million authorities said he earned from drug trafficking.
Shooting at major Raleigh intersection leaves one hospitalized
A person was injured after a shooting at the intersection of Raleigh Blvd. and New Bern Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Multiple police vehicles were blocking the road around 2:30 p.m., not allowing traffic to pass. Not much is known about what led up to the shooting. A gray sedan in...
Autopsy reveals man shot and killed by state trooper in Siler City had drugs in system
The North Carolina Medical Examiner released the autopsy report for the man shot and killed by a state trooper in Siler City.
2 Fayetteville women charged after making bomb threats against Campbell Soup
Maxton, N.C. — Two Fayetteville women were arrested on Wednesday after authorities said they made multiple bomb threats against the Campbell Soup Company. Adrianna Belin, 23, and Montinique Zeigler, 20, were arrested by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office and both charged with felony conspiracy and making a false report concerning a destructive device.
cbs17
21-year-old facing first-degree murder in early Wednesday morning Fayetteville shooting, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville’s Homicide Unit has identified, arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder in the early morning convenience store shooting at the corner of Murchison and Shaw Mill Roads. Zavion Richburg, 21, is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no...
North Carolina 11-year-old helps rescue drowning toddler
Maxwell Belward may be 11-years-old, but he knew to step into a situation without hesitation when it came down to saving a young child’s life.
'Dropped to my knees and started crying.' Toddler drowns in Wilson backyard pool
Lucama, N.C. — A Wilson County family is mourning after their toddler drowned in a pool on Tuesday. Brandy Parker said her 2-year-old son, Andres Zamora, died in the care of his babysitter. Parker said police are telling her the drowning was an accident, but she said she wants answers and to know why her son was left unsupervised for 20 minutes.
WRAL
Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by...
wfxb.com
Investigation Begins After Body Found in Robeson County
Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found last night near Maxton. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said homicide detectives, deputies and crime scene investigators were on the scene of where a body found off McGirt Road. No further details are available.
cbs17
Man killed in ‘not random’ Liberty Street shooting identified, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The man fatally shot late Monday night off Liberty Street in Durham has been identified by police. Brian Davis, 51, was found by the Durham Police Department just after 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Liberty Street suffering from serious, life-threatening gunshot wounds.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina couple charged with murder after infant is found buried in backyard, police say
ERWIN, N.C. — A North Carolina couple has been charged after their baby was found buried in their backyard, according to police. Gracie Riddle, 18, and Dustin Vandyke, 28, are charged with murder. Police said on Friday night they got a tip about an unreported death at a home...
More than half of guns reported stolen in Durham are taken from cars, public records show
Durham, N.C. — Stolen guns are all over the streets of Durham, taken from homes and cars at a rate of about one per day, according to data reviewed by WRAL Investigates. Candace Blake is a victim who had her gun stolen after she left it in her car and forget to lock it.
