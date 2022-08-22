Read full article on original website
Related
Teen arrested for third time in two months
A teen is back behind bars for the third time in two months.
Suspects charged in relation to shooting at Clarksville football game
Two suspects have been arrested and a juvenile detained Tuesday after shots were fired at a West Creek High School football game in Montgomery County on Aug. 19.
wevv.com
Two arrested in Muhlenberg County after marijuana, synthetic drugs found in home, police say
Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Central City, Kentucky, after police say they found cash, marijuana, synthetic drugs, and more during the search of a home. The Central City Police Department says officers began investigating with the Cabinet of Health and Family Services after a tip was...
Gallatin police searching for man accused of attempted murder
Gallatin police need the public's help as they search for a man accused of attempted murder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man found in blanket in Hermitage identified, was shot
Nashville police identified a dead man found wrapped in a blanket Thursday morning, and authorities said he was shot.
Planned drug deal ends in shooting, says police
A woman reportedly admitted to meeting a man to sell him drugs but ended up shooting him after an argument.
Victim identified in East Nashville deadly shooting
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in a parking lot at 1500 Porter Road.
WSMV
Police: Woman admits to shooting man in drug deal gone wrong
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman accused of shooting at a man during a drug deal at a convenience store was taken into custody Wednesday evening. Metro Nashville Police officials said south precinct officers responded to calls of a shooting outside the Circle K gas station located at 198 Haywood Lane. When they arrived, they took the suspect and admitted drug dealer Charlene McMutery, 42, into custody.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Loaded gun recovered at Nashville high school, student charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School student was charged with carrying a gun on school property Thursday after a loaded nine-millimeter pistol was found in his backpack. Metro Nashville Police said a tip led to a search of the 16-year-old student’s locker Thursday afternoon, where the...
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen from cars in Nashville, police say
It's a part drivers don't think much about until it's gone. There has been an uptick in catalytic converter thefts. Nashville police officials said 1,061 converters have been stolen this year.
fox17.com
One person dead in East Nashville apartment complex shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man died in a shooting Thursday night in East Nashville. Metro Police say it happened at Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road. Police identified the victim as Omaron Starks. The man was found in the driver's seat of a car with multiple gunshot...
WSMV
Homicide detectives investigating after man fatally shot in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after a man died following a Thursday night shooting in East Nashville. Police said the shooting happened at about 7 p.m. at Berkshire Place Apartments off Porter Road. Omaron Starks, 18, has been identified by police as the victim. Starks was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Off-duty Robertson Co. Deputy life-flighted to VUMC, in critical condition
CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WSMV) - An off-duty Robertson County corrections deputy was life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. Cross Plains Fire Chief Tommy Jackson told Smokey Barn News the off-duty deputy was driving near Bethlehem Road around 7:10 p.m....
whopam.com
Suspects in elder abuse case indicted for murder
The two people charged in the elder abuse and neglect case have now been indicted for murder by a Christian County Grand Jury. The indictments against 43-year-old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year-old Ann Harrison of Oak Grove are for first-degree criminal abuse, knowing abuse/neglect of an adult, knowingly exploiting an adult over $300, eight counts of second-degree cruelty to animals and murder. The victim in the case, 70-year-old Anthony Wayne Gilstrap, died recently at ContinueCARE Hospital in Madisonville, following emergency medical care due to the state of his health.
clarksvillenow.com
Man caught on camera stealing unlocked truck, with keys inside, from Target parking lot
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck from the Target parking lot. At about 6 p.m. Tuesday, a white man wearing jean shorts, a white T-shirt and black tennis shoes, with brown hair in a “man-bun” and tattoos on both arms was seen on security cameras attempting to enter several vehicles in the parking lot, according to CPD spokesman Scott Beaubien.
wnky.com
Logan County man arrested in puppy mill investigation
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – An arrest has been made following an investigation that led to a large number of dogs being rescued from a mill in Logan County. On Aug. 1 around 2:05 p.m., the LCSO conducted a search warrant at a residence belonging to Perry E. Shifflet, 54, on Milton Sharpe Road in reference to multiple tips about animal neglect, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials stated a lengthy investigation on suspected animal abuse and neglect took place, leading to 115 dogs and puppies being removed from poor living conditions and medical neglect. The dogs were taken in by the Logan County Humane Society, later assisted by Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, for fostering, medical care adoptions.
Body found during search for Sumner County man
Human remains were discovered during a search for a Sumner County man reported missing recently.
fox17.com
Police: Body wrapped in blanket found in Hermitage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found wrapped in a blanket in a grassy area in Hermitage early Thursday morning, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. The wrapped-up body was found around 6:30 a.m. outside in the grass on Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road. Metro Police said...
Woman involved in ongoing phone scam turns herself in
The woman sought for her involvement in an ongoing phone scam has turned herself in.
‘Get the dracos’: Man charged after shooting outside Antioch nightclub
A man is facing attempted criminal homicide charges after a verbal altercation led to a shooting outside a nightclub in Antioch.
Comments / 0