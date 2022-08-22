ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Montgomery County, TN
Montgomery County, TN
WSMV

Police: Woman admits to shooting man in drug deal gone wrong

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman accused of shooting at a man during a drug deal at a convenience store was taken into custody Wednesday evening. Metro Nashville Police officials said south precinct officers responded to calls of a shooting outside the Circle K gas station located at 198 Haywood Lane. When they arrived, they took the suspect and admitted drug dealer Charlene McMutery, 42, into custody.
NASHVILLE, TN
#Shooting
WSMV

Loaded gun recovered at Nashville high school, student charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School student was charged with carrying a gun on school property Thursday after a loaded nine-millimeter pistol was found in his backpack. Metro Nashville Police said a tip led to a search of the 16-year-old student’s locker Thursday afternoon, where the...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One person dead in East Nashville apartment complex shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man died in a shooting Thursday night in East Nashville. Metro Police say it happened at Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road. Police identified the victim as Omaron Starks. The man was found in the driver's seat of a car with multiple gunshot...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
whopam.com

Suspects in elder abuse case indicted for murder

The two people charged in the elder abuse and neglect case have now been indicted for murder by a Christian County Grand Jury. The indictments against 43-year-old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year-old Ann Harrison of Oak Grove are for first-degree criminal abuse, knowing abuse/neglect of an adult, knowingly exploiting an adult over $300, eight counts of second-degree cruelty to animals and murder. The victim in the case, 70-year-old Anthony Wayne Gilstrap, died recently at ContinueCARE Hospital in Madisonville, following emergency medical care due to the state of his health.
OAK GROVE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Man caught on camera stealing unlocked truck, with keys inside, from Target parking lot

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck from the Target parking lot. At about 6 p.m. Tuesday, a white man wearing jean shorts, a white T-shirt and black tennis shoes, with brown hair in a “man-bun” and tattoos on both arms was seen on security cameras attempting to enter several vehicles in the parking lot, according to CPD spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Logan County man arrested in puppy mill investigation

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – An arrest has been made following an investigation that led to a large number of dogs being rescued from a mill in Logan County. On Aug. 1 around 2:05 p.m., the LCSO conducted a search warrant at a residence belonging to Perry E. Shifflet, 54, on Milton Sharpe Road in reference to multiple tips about animal neglect, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials stated a lengthy investigation on suspected animal abuse and neglect took place, leading to 115 dogs and puppies being removed from poor living conditions and medical neglect. The dogs were taken in by the Logan County Humane Society, later assisted by Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, for fostering, medical care adoptions.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
fox17.com

Police: Body wrapped in blanket found in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found wrapped in a blanket in a grassy area in Hermitage early Thursday morning, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. The wrapped-up body was found around 6:30 a.m. outside in the grass on Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road. Metro Police said...
NASHVILLE, TN

