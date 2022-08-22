The long wait is over, and House of the Dragon is finally here, much to the delight of many fans. The game can begin anew as the line of the Targaryens becomes hotly contested as the line of succession becomes one of the most significant issues once again. It is nice that the narrative lays out the reason for the family’s fall quickly and without much exposition since it allows the story to unfold without having to wonder what’s going on or with the burden of too much knowledge. Getting into the story in this manner is excellent since it shows how King Viserys is troubled by the idea of not having a true heir yet, how Prince Daemon is kind of an ill-tempered and arrogant individual that probably shouldn’t ascend to the throne, and how Princess Rhaenyra is, more or less, the one individual that should ascend simply because she hasn’t been corrupted by the power that the throne brings. But then again, it’s been seen what happens when a person thought to be innocent is given power.

