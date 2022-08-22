Read full article on original website
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of “Real Genius”
Real Genius is a 1985 American teen science fiction comedy film directed by Martha Coolidge and starring Val Kilmer. The film follows a group of high school students recruited by a government agency to develop a laser. The students must then use the laser to destroy a satellite before it can be used as a weapon. Real Genius was a critical and commercial success, grossing $81 million at the box office. It has since become a cult classic. A positive review from Santa Cruz Sentinel wrote the film: “Real Genius isn’t just a showcase for new talent. It’s a well-paced, extremely likable film about several things being beaten to death in the movies these days. It dares to be both intelligent and funny. Shouldn’t we all?”
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of The “21 Jump Street” TV Series?
For younger fans, their exposure to 21 Jump Street was all thanks to its film adaptation in 2012, which starred Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum. But for those who grew up in the ’80s, the 21 Jump Street TV series will always be the original. The show was created by Patrick Hasburgh, Stephen J. Cannell, and Elizabeth Curtis. Its theme was composed by notable musician Liam Sternberg, best known for writing the Bangles hit “Walk Like an Egyptian.”
Wednesday on Netflix: Addams Family Cast
The Addams Family has been a popular franchise since it was first a television show, but since then, it has had a movie reboot that spawned a sequel. Now, unique dark master Tim Burton has an Addams Family adaptation of his own headed our way. Tim Burton’s upcoming Addams Family series, Wednesday, will focus on the young female Addams Family member as she navigates love, high school, and possible murders and curses. Still, as reboots go, there’s a new actor for each Addams Family member. Below, we’ve detailed the new Tim Burton Addams Family show Wednesday, as well as went over every new Addams Family cast member that will appear on Wednesday on Netflix.
Austin Butler Before Elvis
The next rockstar biopic has landed, after Straight Outta Compton, Rocketman, Bohemian Rhapsody, and others, and it’s of the King of Rock and Roll himself: Elvis. However likely anyone may be to play Elvis, Warner Bros. ultimately chose Austin Butler to play Elvis in the film, but where did the young actor’s career take him before Autin Butler was chosen as his newest and grandest role? Of course, now the role of The King couldn’t get handed to any actor, as Elvis had a certain way about him that could only be captured by a few if any. Below, we’ve detailed the career of Austin Butler before Elvis, a film that saw the history of the singer and actor, as well as him conflicting with his manager, played by none other than Tom Hanks.
American Horror Stories: Facelift-Recap
It’s straightforward to wonder if American Horror Stories managed to get off to a quick start and hit a rough patch in the road as it stumbles from one episode to the next. In this episode, Judith Light leads the way as an older, aging woman who can’t and won’t accept that she is looking run down and that age isn’t treating her kindly. Worse than that, she has another issue, a male neighbor across the street that she’s crushing on but doesn’t have the courage to talk to, likely for fear that he might reject her. As if things couldn’t get worse, an old acquaintance that is about the same age, but looks far younger, is revealed to be involved with the man she desires. Not only do the two not appear to get along that well, but in exchange for leaving the man alone, the other woman gives her a card that directs her to an individual that can supposedly restore her youth. It sounds like it could lead somewhere, right?
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Leah Ayres
When most people break into the entertainment industry, their plan is to work in the business for the rest of their lives. However, that isn’t always what ends up happening. After Leah Ayres began her professional acting journey in the late 1970s, she disappeared from the business about 20 years later. However, even though her career was relatively short-lived, Leah still left a lasting impact on countless people across the globe. She is best known for playing Valerie Bryson in the TV series The Edge of Night. She was also in the 1988 movie Bloodsport. Her most recent on-screen appearance was in 1998. Although her acting days appear to be over, Leah has found plenty of other ways to stay busy. Keep reading to learn ten things you didn’t know about Leah Ayres.
Anchorman 3: The Future of Ron Burgundy
Will Ferrell has been one of the favorite comedic actors of Americans for quite some time now, with roles beginning in 1991. The actor eventually made his way to “Saturday Night Live,” where the rest of his career would fall into place. Following “Saturday Night Live,” Will Ferrell played a wide range of characters that included impersonations, original characters, and characters from SNL that went on to lead in full-length movies. Although Will Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy character wasn’t one of his several created for SNL that went on to lead a movie, the character was created alongside longtime partner Adam McKay, creator of “Step Brothers,” and used for a movie that the pair had been working on out the details of for quite some time. However, as with any popular character or film, fans want the character to be reprised yet again, so with technically three Ron Burgundy or Anchorman films already created, that may not be enough as fans are curious about a true Anchorman 3. Below, we’ve detailed Will Ferrell and the various Anchorman projects, but most importantly, the possibility of an Anchorman 3.
The Untold Story of Lily-Rose Depp’s Parents
Growing up with Lily-Rose Depp’s parents is surprisingly easy for the young star. Her mother is Vanessa Paradis, and her father is famed actor Johnny Depp. While the young woman is not particularly thrilled with her former stepmother’s accusations that her father is abusive, nor is she happy about the defamation trial that put her family’s life under a microscope, she’s always had a lovely relationship with her mother and father. The young daughter of Johnny Depp and his longtime partner, Vanessa Paradis, is a well-rounded young woman. She is quiet but also driven, and many people are curious to know the untold story of her parents.
When Each Season of Stranger Things Takes Place
Stranger Things, originally titled Montauk, has been a highly captivating show since the first season was released on Netflix and infused 80s pop culture with horror, mystery, and a combination of science fiction and supernatural elements. However, as the actors’ age and storylines grow, time gaps are thrown in between seasons, so the overall timeline for when each Stranger Things season takes place. Below, we’ve detailed Stranger Things and when each season takes place, specifically the year and seasonal events.
Movie Review: Mom and Dad
Most families aren’t perfect, right? Every now and then, kids and their parents find it almost impossible to compromise with each other for quite a few reasons, and it creates tension that’s just a matter of growing up and getting used to each other. But there are always those times when parents and their children look at each other in ways that make it clear that something is brewing beneath the lackadaisical manner some families exhibit so regularly. In this movie, that feeling is taken to an extreme as mothers and fathers actively seek to murder their children due to some mysterious signal that affects parents and makes them go haywire. It’s easy to think that the parents in this movie aren’t exactly stable beneath the surface. Still, before the hysteria that hits the parents within the neighborhood, it’s easy to say that the parents are just like any other parents, kind of boring and not in tune with their kids. But the homicidal part is tucked away deep into their psyches until later in the movie.
House of the Dragon: Episode 1-Recap
The long wait is over, and House of the Dragon is finally here, much to the delight of many fans. The game can begin anew as the line of the Targaryens becomes hotly contested as the line of succession becomes one of the most significant issues once again. It is nice that the narrative lays out the reason for the family’s fall quickly and without much exposition since it allows the story to unfold without having to wonder what’s going on or with the burden of too much knowledge. Getting into the story in this manner is excellent since it shows how King Viserys is troubled by the idea of not having a true heir yet, how Prince Daemon is kind of an ill-tempered and arrogant individual that probably shouldn’t ascend to the throne, and how Princess Rhaenyra is, more or less, the one individual that should ascend simply because she hasn’t been corrupted by the power that the throne brings. But then again, it’s been seen what happens when a person thought to be innocent is given power.
