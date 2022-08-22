There aren’t quite as many people who are sore about Mark Ruffalo taking over for Edward Norton at this point when it comes to playing the Hulk, but there are plenty of folks wondering how long Mark will want to portray this powerful figure. As Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, Ruffalo has been around for a while now, and it’s easy to think that he’ll be the one that people will want to see more of if the MCU continues to use him. But with the rumor that he’d like to stick around floating around the internet, it’s easy to think that people would embrace the idea of seeing him even more as the years go by. The smart version of the Hulk has taken a bit to get used to since his rational way of thinking doesn’t vibe with what a lot of people feel about the Hulk, but it has been an interesting ride so far. Now, with Bruce heading off to Sakaar, apparently, it feels as though his future could easily become something akin to what fans have enjoyed in the comics.

