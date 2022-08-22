Read full article on original website
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of “Real Genius”
Real Genius is a 1985 American teen science fiction comedy film directed by Martha Coolidge and starring Val Kilmer. The film follows a group of high school students recruited by a government agency to develop a laser. The students must then use the laser to destroy a satellite before it can be used as a weapon. Real Genius was a critical and commercial success, grossing $81 million at the box office. It has since become a cult classic. A positive review from Santa Cruz Sentinel wrote the film: “Real Genius isn’t just a showcase for new talent. It’s a well-paced, extremely likable film about several things being beaten to death in the movies these days. It dares to be both intelligent and funny. Shouldn’t we all?”
The Cast Of “It”: Where Are They Now?
The remake of It in 2017 shook the world of horror flicks, and it also built fresh careers for a few relative newcomers. Directed by Andy Muschietti, who previously worked on The Flash and The Howling, It is a retelling of the classic Stephen King novel of the same name, adapted into a miniseries in 1990. Here’s an official description of the movie, according to Rotten Tomatoes: “Seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine, are about to face their worst nightmare — an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges from the sewer every 27 years to prey on the town’s children. Banding together over the course of one horrifying summer, the friends must overcome their own personal fears to battle the murderous, bloodthirsty clown known as Pennywise.”
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of The “21 Jump Street” TV Series?
For younger fans, their exposure to 21 Jump Street was all thanks to its film adaptation in 2012, which starred Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum. But for those who grew up in the ’80s, the 21 Jump Street TV series will always be the original. The show was created by Patrick Hasburgh, Stephen J. Cannell, and Elizabeth Curtis. Its theme was composed by notable musician Liam Sternberg, best known for writing the Bangles hit “Walk Like an Egyptian.”
Drew Barrymore cancels talk show taping for season three premiere after series suffers low ratings
DREW Barrymore has canceled a talk show taping for the season three premiere after the series suffered low ratings. Drew, 47, hosts The Drew Barrymore Show on CBS, as the third season is set to premiere on September 12. The Sun can exclusively reveal that show guests for the September...
Austin Butler Before Elvis
The next rockstar biopic has landed, after Straight Outta Compton, Rocketman, Bohemian Rhapsody, and others, and it’s of the King of Rock and Roll himself: Elvis. However likely anyone may be to play Elvis, Warner Bros. ultimately chose Austin Butler to play Elvis in the film, but where did the young actor’s career take him before Autin Butler was chosen as his newest and grandest role? Of course, now the role of The King couldn’t get handed to any actor, as Elvis had a certain way about him that could only be captured by a few if any. Below, we’ve detailed the career of Austin Butler before Elvis, a film that saw the history of the singer and actor, as well as him conflicting with his manager, played by none other than Tom Hanks.
Movie Review: The Owners
After her time in Game of Thrones, it was wondered by a lot of people what Maisie Williams would be doing since her career was still rising in a big way, and she’d become a favorite of many fans. But The Owners is one of those movies that many might think is a bit of a stumble since her time as Arya Stark was considered one of her best roles. This movie had the creep factor to it, but something still felt missing throughout the feature. From the opening to the ending, this movie is something that needs to be given the type of attention that is just enough to know what’s going on. In terms of horror, it reminds viewers that the strongest and the most devious aren’t always the victors, and youth doesn’t always trump experience and cunning. The four young folks in this movie learn that lesson in a painful manner that is fitting, considering their actions.
American Horror Stories: Facelift-Recap
It’s straightforward to wonder if American Horror Stories managed to get off to a quick start and hit a rough patch in the road as it stumbles from one episode to the next. In this episode, Judith Light leads the way as an older, aging woman who can’t and won’t accept that she is looking run down and that age isn’t treating her kindly. Worse than that, she has another issue, a male neighbor across the street that she’s crushing on but doesn’t have the courage to talk to, likely for fear that he might reject her. As if things couldn’t get worse, an old acquaintance that is about the same age, but looks far younger, is revealed to be involved with the man she desires. Not only do the two not appear to get along that well, but in exchange for leaving the man alone, the other woman gives her a card that directs her to an individual that can supposedly restore her youth. It sounds like it could lead somewhere, right?
Riverdale Officially Canceled
Riverdale, for some reason now called Riverdale in the town within the show itself, has officially been announced by The CW to be finished with the seventh season of the teen-oriented drama turned supernatural murder mystery. What started as a somewhat grounded adaptation of a comic book, Archie, that could be most commonly associated with Charlie Brown when it came to its themes of friendship, but Riverdale quickly became something darker than that with teens using drugs, drinking, and murder that aligned the show more with MTV’s Scream series. Unfortunately, however, all good things must end, as The CW has announced that Riverdale has been yet another victim of cancellations. Below, we’ve detailed the officially canceled Riverdale, but most importantly, what led to the cancelation of The CW’s most beloved and ass-backward series, unrelated to superheroes.
Should Mark Ruffalo Stick Around Long Enough to Play The Maestro?
There aren’t quite as many people who are sore about Mark Ruffalo taking over for Edward Norton at this point when it comes to playing the Hulk, but there are plenty of folks wondering how long Mark will want to portray this powerful figure. As Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, Ruffalo has been around for a while now, and it’s easy to think that he’ll be the one that people will want to see more of if the MCU continues to use him. But with the rumor that he’d like to stick around floating around the internet, it’s easy to think that people would embrace the idea of seeing him even more as the years go by. The smart version of the Hulk has taken a bit to get used to since his rational way of thinking doesn’t vibe with what a lot of people feel about the Hulk, but it has been an interesting ride so far. Now, with Bruce heading off to Sakaar, apparently, it feels as though his future could easily become something akin to what fans have enjoyed in the comics.
Anchorman 3: The Future of Ron Burgundy
Will Ferrell has been one of the favorite comedic actors of Americans for quite some time now, with roles beginning in 1991. The actor eventually made his way to “Saturday Night Live,” where the rest of his career would fall into place. Following “Saturday Night Live,” Will Ferrell played a wide range of characters that included impersonations, original characters, and characters from SNL that went on to lead in full-length movies. Although Will Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy character wasn’t one of his several created for SNL that went on to lead a movie, the character was created alongside longtime partner Adam McKay, creator of “Step Brothers,” and used for a movie that the pair had been working on out the details of for quite some time. However, as with any popular character or film, fans want the character to be reprised yet again, so with technically three Ron Burgundy or Anchorman films already created, that may not be enough as fans are curious about a true Anchorman 3. Below, we’ve detailed Will Ferrell and the various Anchorman projects, but most importantly, the possibility of an Anchorman 3.
Who is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ New Star, Diana Jenkins?
She was quick to point out she would happily be the villain the ladies of Beverly Hills are looking for, and we immediately liked her. Diana Jenkins is the kind of woman other women traditionally don’t welcome into the circle right away – she’s beautiful, wealthy, and outspoken. She’s the woman many women find intimidating, and we find her downright fascinating. So, what is here to learn about the woman who came into season 12 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to shake things up with the clique-y cast ostensibly?
House of the Dragon: Episode 1-Recap
The long wait is over, and House of the Dragon is finally here, much to the delight of many fans. The game can begin anew as the line of the Targaryens becomes hotly contested as the line of succession becomes one of the most significant issues once again. It is nice that the narrative lays out the reason for the family’s fall quickly and without much exposition since it allows the story to unfold without having to wonder what’s going on or with the burden of too much knowledge. Getting into the story in this manner is excellent since it shows how King Viserys is troubled by the idea of not having a true heir yet, how Prince Daemon is kind of an ill-tempered and arrogant individual that probably shouldn’t ascend to the throne, and how Princess Rhaenyra is, more or less, the one individual that should ascend simply because she hasn’t been corrupted by the power that the throne brings. But then again, it’s been seen what happens when a person thought to be innocent is given power.
Is An Oceans Eleven Prequel Really Necessary?
How far people are willing to go with a franchise is hard to fathom sometimes since at one point or another it feels as though a story should be allowed to rest for a while and gain appreciation from the fans before it’s rolled out yet again. That doesn’t appear to be the frame of mind that many people are in these days since older ideas are being rehashed and revived and given a new life, and are then being overdone in a way that can only be described as cringe-worthy. Ocean’s Eleven is an idea that has existed for a while since the likes of Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. made it possible to begin with. Things have changed since 1960, however, and there are a lot of things that need to change with them. But considering that this prequel could take place at any given time before the initial movie, it’s enough to make a person wonder what’s going to happen and how well this movie will fit with those that have already come along.
Who is Marvel’s Wonder Man?
Marvel has many household names in their media franchise of superheroes and villains. While some have confusing names reminiscent of some of DC Comic’s similar named heroes, and vice versa, the companies have done an excellent job of differing them otherwise. Recently, Marvel announced that Wonder Man would be getting brought into the MCU through an effort with Disney+ that’ll likely be a show if the past has been anything to trust. Below, we’ve detailed the character of Wonder Man from Marvel Comics, as well as the history that the character already has in the MCU, as well as what the possible future for the character could look like.
Comparing Body Counts: Star Wars vs. Game of Thrones
It’s been mentioned lately that body counts between one franchise and another have been compared and that people actually think that Game of Thrones might have an impressive number that could help it to compare with another famous story. Seriously though, people might need to adjust their thinking since even if it’s noted that the on-screen deaths in GoT are numerous and brutal, the overall number still doesn’t compare to Star Wars. Honestly, it’s not even close. But while I don’t tend to agree with George R.R. Martin on a lot of things, the author does have the right to it when he states that Star Wars does have a much greater body count. The difference is astronomical, to be specific, but it’s also different in that deaths in the Star Wars universe aren’t nearly as graphic as those in GoT. Well, on average, they’re not as graphic. The deaths seen on GoT are undeniably graphic and are meant to provoke shock and awe in a much different way. But as far as numbers, oh yes, Star Wars has them.
Movie Review: Idiocracy
The social collapse seen in this movie is the type of decline that many people might think is happening with the world at this time, but, thankfully, all types of people are still reproducing. In this comedy, however, it’s seen that intelligent people start to halt their reproduction for various reasons to keep from making a mistake or otherwise, while people of lesser intelligence start to reproduce like rabbits, with multiple partners and no regard for what might happen. One might think that something would come along to offset this, but not in this world. When Joe and Rita, an Army librarian and a hooker, are selected for a particular experiment, they’re left in their stasis pods for five centuries before being released by accident and forced to deal with the beginning of the 26th century. Imagine going to sleep knowing that the world isn’t perfect but that it’s not bound to fall into the abyss at any given moment, then waking up and realizing that it missed the abyss because it was too lazy to fall in.
Jennifer Connelly Spider-Man: Homecoming MCU Easter Egg
It feels like forever ago now that Marvel graced us with our first Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, in 2017, as we’ve been given two follow-up films with the web-slinger, played by Tom Holland, and a total of six MCU appearances with the character as well. However, even the first MCU Spider-man film was loaded with easter eggs that may surprise fans of Marvel, even today. Of those easter eggs, one of the most interesting comes from Jennifer Connelly, who had a last-minute, secret addition to the film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, that fans may be unaware of. Below, we’ve detailed Jennifer Connelly‘s surprisingly fitting MCU easter egg, some other details and easter eggs from the film, and other information about the actor.
The Untold Story of Lily-Rose Depp’s Parents
Growing up with Lily-Rose Depp’s parents is surprisingly easy for the young star. Her mother is Vanessa Paradis, and her father is famed actor Johnny Depp. While the young woman is not particularly thrilled with her former stepmother’s accusations that her father is abusive, nor is she happy about the defamation trial that put her family’s life under a microscope, she’s always had a lovely relationship with her mother and father. The young daughter of Johnny Depp and his longtime partner, Vanessa Paradis, is a well-rounded young woman. She is quiet but also driven, and many people are curious to know the untold story of her parents.
