It’s been mentioned lately that body counts between one franchise and another have been compared and that people actually think that Game of Thrones might have an impressive number that could help it to compare with another famous story. Seriously though, people might need to adjust their thinking since even if it’s noted that the on-screen deaths in GoT are numerous and brutal, the overall number still doesn’t compare to Star Wars. Honestly, it’s not even close. But while I don’t tend to agree with George R.R. Martin on a lot of things, the author does have the right to it when he states that Star Wars does have a much greater body count. The difference is astronomical, to be specific, but it’s also different in that deaths in the Star Wars universe aren’t nearly as graphic as those in GoT. Well, on average, they’re not as graphic. The deaths seen on GoT are undeniably graphic and are meant to provoke shock and awe in a much different way. But as far as numbers, oh yes, Star Wars has them.

