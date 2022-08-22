ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXAN

As Texas children head back to school, vaccination levels continue to decline

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8Vqf_0hQq7tPn00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With back-to-school season in full swing, Texas children are gearing up for a year of learning. But some Texas advocacy groups are concerned by a continued decline in children vaccination rates compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Kindergarten and seventh grade are two critical vaccination years for children to become up-to-date on their recommended shots and boosters. Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 3% to 5% declines in vaccination rates for children in these two age groups, with the largest dips noted in middle schoolers.

During the 2019-20 school year, more than 96% of Texas kindergarteners and 97% of seventh graders were completely vaccinated for diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis, or DTaP. Come the 2021-22 school year, 93% of kindergarteners and 92% of seventh graders were reported as fully vaccinated for TDaP.

“This is concerning that we have kiddos who aren’t fully vaccinated,” said Terri Burke, the executive director of The Immunization Partnership.

While vaccination rate declines have occurred across the board, she said she’s particularly concerned by decreasing MMR vaccine rates, or the shots used to help prevent the spread of measles, mumps and rubella. Measles, in particular, is highly contagious, and Texas reported an outbreak in the virus as recently as 2019, per DSHS data.

In Texas, the state recognizes conscientious and medical exemptions for school immunizations, including religious beliefs. Families opting out of a specific vaccine are required to request, sign and submit a DSHS affidavit form to their child’s school to formally be granted an exemption.

While some exemptions are built on these fronts, Burke said she’s concerned by the rising prevalence of misinformation surrounding vaccines — even those that have been in circulation for decades.

She said she can understand some of the questions people have had about the COVID-19 vaccine; research into a SARS vaccine has been in development for years, but the shot itself is newer to the general public.

But when new cases in diseases like polio and smallpox arise in unvaccinated individuals, she said that transcends from skepticism to a public health concern.

“Skepticism is one thing,” she said. “Asking good questions, talking to your physician, talking to your pediatrician, that’s very important. And I recommend parents do that. But these other vaccines are suffering because of the, just really epic misinformation campaign all over social media.”

As part of The Immunization Partnership’s public advocacy initiatives, Burke said the nonprofit’s focus is on championing public health forums beyond Texas’ main metros to reach communities across the state. Some of those ideas include working with physicians and vaccine providers for pop-up events to discuss the importance of vaccines and any hesitations families have surrounding them.

Texas DSHS also has an immunization explainer page breaking down school and childcare vaccines, as well as low-cost options for uninsured Texas children.

“This isn’t about lobbying for vaccines,” she said. “It’s about advocating for the science and the facts related to vaccines.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 11

John Smith
4d ago

Well, by all rights nobody should be surprised by this. The covid vaccine was a complete political 💩 show. There were promises and claims that simply weren't true, and now we are seeing some instances of serious side effects that were down played or omitted. All this has done is give viability to other idiotic anti-vax claims. The covid vaccines have had a net negative effect on society all the way around.

Reply
8
Rosa Duquette
4d ago

bet none of the illegals are vaccinated and you are putting them with our children what the ......

Reply(1)
7
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccines#Back To School#Measles#Pertussis Vaccine#Mmr Vaccine#Mmr#Dshs
KHOU

Why Texas lost a record number of teachers?

HOUSTON — Why are Texas teachers especially hard hit this year? Teaching can be a tough job and it involves a lot more than just classroom instruction. Teachers could spend $300 million on books, cleaning supplies, and food. A new survey from My E-Learning World, an online learning web...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

New study shows water loss is a major issue in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Water was the hot topic under the Capitol dome on Wednesday as the House Committee on Natural Resources held a public hearing. Lawmakers heard from experts on a variety of topics, like water loss and Texas' aging infrastructure. The National Wildlife Federation's Texas Coast and Water...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
fox7austin.com

Billboards in California tell citizens to not move to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Billboards have been popping up around California, urging citizens not to move to Texas. These billboards go on to say the Texas miracle died following the Uvalde school shooting. Katie Narajo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Timeline: Deadly mass shootings in Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Before Uvalde, there was White Settlement. Before that, there was El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Killeen. Since 1966, Texas has been the site of more than 20 deadly mass shootings. From church to the workplace, these events have claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.As part of our search for answers in light of the Uvalde shooting, we compiled a list of some of the deadliest mass shootings that have occurred in Texas over the past 50 years.Following the shooting in Uvalde, CBS 11 reached out to those most impacted by mass shootings in Texas and asked...
Houston Chronicle

Texas school district bans pronoun use, limits restrooms transgender students can access

No, a Texas school district didn't ban the word "transgender" as some reports Tuesday have suggested. However, the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) in North Texas did pass wide-sweeping guidelines Monday that include prohibiting teachers from addressing students by their chosen pronouns if they are inconsistent with the sex listed on their birth certificate.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
KXAN

KXAN

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy