wach.com
'Teachers and staff are not okay': SC coalition releases safety agenda addressing violence
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Several coalitions are coming together urging state education leaders and lawmakers to get ahead of major threats to school safety. Patrick Kelly, a Midlands high school teacher, joined school psychologists and pediatricians Friday in releasing their 2022/2023 school safety agenda backed by the South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools.
wach.com
South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools on school safety policy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools held a press conference to discuss school safety policy. LOCAL FIRST | Dreher High School on alert after shooting threat made on social media. The SCCSS is a cross-sector collaboration of advocacy associations focused on the well-being of...
wach.com
Family paid leave act to take effect for SC state employees this year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It’s a big step forward for South Carolina’s workforce. There is now a plan to provide more than one month of paid leave for state employees who are new and expecting parents. “I got pregnant in 2019 with my second son, and I...
wach.com
Gov. McMaster signs bipartisan law providing state employees with paid family leave
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster was joined today by a bipartisan group of members of the General Assembly for a ceremonial bill signing of S. 11, which provides state employees with up to 6 weeks of paid family leave for the birth of a child, adoption of a child and for fostering a child.
wach.com
SCDNR courtesy boat inspections set during Labor Day weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during the Labor Day holiday weekend, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will conduct courtesy boat inspections at boat landings around the state on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, Sept. 3, 4 and 5.
wach.com
Another round of grants open to build and maintain rec trails
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A program that's already helped build hundreds of trails across the state is gearing up for another round of funding. The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism (SCDPRT) gives out grants to groups that need funding to either build or maintain trails. Those...
wach.com
Columbia man arrested, suspected of shooting at a Forest Acres Police Officer
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The man suspected of shooting at a Forest Acres police officer has been arrested and charged, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. Officials say evidence pointed investigators to 19-year-old Ladre Smith, who is believed to have shot at a Forest Acres officer during a traffic stop back in July.
wach.com
Hot and humid weekend with a few storms - more like summer!
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Our weekend weather in South Carolina is going to play out very similarly to what we saw on Friday. This pattern will be a return to a more "normal" late August, summery weather setup. Highs will top out around 90 with a few storms both...
wach.com
Wet and gray Thursday before hotter weather pushes back to SC
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It looks like we'll have another tough morning to get going across the South Carolina Midlands. Thursday will bring another gray and wet start to our area. For most of the area, the rain will be relatively light - but enough to be an nuisance...
