Read full article on original website
Dick
4d ago
Animal. how can this not be a hate crime? No doubt the DA Kim Ogg will let him out of jail and give him probation. This kind of evil will stop when Citizens start putting these rabid animals down.
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
3rd and final suspect arrested, charged in June deadly shooting by Greens Road in north Houston
The 23-year-old victim was shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Greens Road, according to investigators.
Wanted: Serial robbery suspect has targeted at least 6 drugstores, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A suspected serial robber has hit at least six Houston drugstores since February, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division. The latest surveillance video shows a shirtless man walking into a drugstore at 2808 Gessner the night of Aug. 19. He walked up to the front counter, pulled out a knife and demanded the clerk hand over money, HPD said. The suspect then grabbed the till containing the money and walked out of the store. Police say he left in a white Hyundai SUV.
fox26houston.com
Houston police searching for suspect involved in at least 12 food truck robberies
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a serial food truck robbery suspect involved in at least 12 robberies in the past two weeks. Authorities said on August 13, around 10:30 a.m., victims were working at a food truck, located at the 600 block of West Gulf Bank, when they heard a gunshot.
fox26houston.com
Child shot in hand at Houston park, police investigating
HOUSTON - Houston police are now investigating after a child was shot in the hand at a park on Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting occurred at 9200 Veterans Memorial at Stuebner Airline Park. When officers arrived on the scene, officials said they found a one or two-year-old boy with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHOU
Surveillance: HPD says this guy has robbed six drug stores since February
The heavyset suspect with multiple tattoos walks with a limp and sometimes uses a cane. Houston police say he's robbed half a dozen drug stores since February.
Body found after man appeared to be mauled to death by dogs, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a suspected dog attack after a man’s body was found just feet away from his bicycle in the Channelview area early Friday morning. Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the body was found at about 1 a.m. with multiple...
fox26houston.com
Police investigating double shooting in Galveston, 1 person killed
GALVESTON, Texas - Authorities in Galveston are piecing together what led up to a double shooting late Friday night, where one person died and another remains in serious condition. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but based on a press release by Galveston PD, it happened just before...
At least 1 detained after leading HPD officers on pursuit that ended in Fifth Ward
Officers were trying to stop a suspect who is wanted for an ongoing investigation when the chase ensued and ended with a foot pursuit, HPD said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 suspects arrested in catalytic converter theft ring are tied to deputy's murder, officials say
Officials believe the five suspects arrested this week bought stolen catalytic converters from the murder suspects in order to later resell them for profit.
cw39.com
Third Ward gang member sentenced to life for killing innocent bystander in drive-by shooting
HOUSTON (CW39) — A member of Houston’s 103 gang was sentenced to life in prison for murdering an innocent bystander during a brazen daytime drive-by shooting in 2017, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday. Deandre Watson, 24, and three other members of the 100 Percent Third...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: 2 suspects wanted for armed robbery of fast-food restaurant in northwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities have released surveillance video in effort to find two suspects who they say are responsible for an armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant in northwest Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, two unknown men walked into the restaurant located in the 13700 block of Northwest...
fox26houston.com
Houston-area man indicted for ramming truck into FBI gate
HOUSTON - A man from the Houston area has been formally charged with ramming his truck into the gates of an FBI building. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Jesus Jaimes Merlan, 43, of Waller was arrested Thursday and makes his court appearance Friday. This comes after officials said Merlan allegedly rammed his truck and trailer "into the signage entrance to the FBI" on May 11, causing about $1,000 worth of damage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woodlands Online& LLC
Traffic Stop Leads To The Arrest Of Two Suspects In Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 24, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 23500 block of Kuykendahl Road. The occupants were identified as Craig Yorek and Michele Heinrich. During the course of the traffic stop, he was found to have an...
fox26houston.com
Conroe man found dead inside vehicle, authorities investigating
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a Conroe man was found dead inside a vehicle on Wednesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to a report of an aggravated assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street. When deputies arrived on the...
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in southwest Houston, police say
The 26-year-old was found unresponsive inside her car after her family said she had been missing since the night before, according to police.
Texas man charged for ramming truck into FBI gate, authorities say
A Texas man faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine if convicted for allegedly ramming his truck and trailer into the FBI Houston Field Office gate.
mocomotive.com
KIDNAPPING SUSPECT DEAD IN SPLENDORA
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/kidnapping-suspect-dead-in-splendora/
Store clerk beaten with bat by robbery suspect near Fifth Ward
HOUSTON — Houston Police are asking the public for help identifying a violent robbery suspect who was caught on camera beating a store clerk with a bat. The incident happened at a convenience store on Buck Street near Hirsch Road and the East Freeway on Aug. 4 around 1 a.m.
Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Alief area, HPD says
A witness said she saw the woman get out of the car and try to run away before the shooting. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they believe she was an employee with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Click2Houston.com
Woman gunned down by man while sitting inside vehicle at gas station on Houston’s south side: HPD
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was gunned down while she was inside her vehicle on Houston’s south side Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Police responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station in the 3900 block of Old Spanish...
Comments / 7