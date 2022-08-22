ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Dick
4d ago

Animal. how can this not be a hate crime? No doubt the DA Kim Ogg will let him out of jail and give him probation. This kind of evil will stop when Citizens start putting these rabid animals down.

Wanted: Serial robbery suspect has targeted at least 6 drugstores, Houston police say

HOUSTON — A suspected serial robber has hit at least six Houston drugstores since February, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division. The latest surveillance video shows a shirtless man walking into a drugstore at 2808 Gessner the night of Aug. 19. He walked up to the front counter, pulled out a knife and demanded the clerk hand over money, HPD said. The suspect then grabbed the till containing the money and walked out of the store. Police say he left in a white Hyundai SUV.
Child shot in hand at Houston park, police investigating

HOUSTON - Houston police are now investigating after a child was shot in the hand at a park on Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting occurred at 9200 Veterans Memorial at Stuebner Airline Park. When officers arrived on the scene, officials said they found a one or two-year-old boy with...
Police investigating double shooting in Galveston, 1 person killed

GALVESTON, Texas - Authorities in Galveston are piecing together what led up to a double shooting late Friday night, where one person died and another remains in serious condition. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but based on a press release by Galveston PD, it happened just before...
Houston-area man indicted for ramming truck into FBI gate

HOUSTON - A man from the Houston area has been formally charged with ramming his truck into the gates of an FBI building. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Jesus Jaimes Merlan, 43, of Waller was arrested Thursday and makes his court appearance Friday. This comes after officials said Merlan allegedly rammed his truck and trailer "into the signage entrance to the FBI" on May 11, causing about $1,000 worth of damage.
Traffic Stop Leads To The Arrest Of Two Suspects In Spring

SPRING, TX -- On August 24, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 23500 block of Kuykendahl Road. The occupants were identified as Craig Yorek and Michele Heinrich. During the course of the traffic stop, he was found to have an...
Conroe man found dead inside vehicle, authorities investigating

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a Conroe man was found dead inside a vehicle on Wednesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to a report of an aggravated assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street. When deputies arrived on the...
KIDNAPPING SUSPECT DEAD IN SPLENDORA

A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/kidnapping-suspect-dead-in-splendora/
