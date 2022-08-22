ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groups challenge adequacy of review for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration's approval of a five-year exploration program at an oil field on Alaska's North Slope is being challenged by environmental groups who say a federal agency failed to assess greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management “approved the program without assessing...
COVID-19 community levels see slight uptick

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest COVID-19 Community Level map, issued each Friday based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, showed a slight increase in the number of Kentucky counties that have a high community level. The Community Levels map breaks down the COVID...
Transportation Cabinet extends exemptions for vehicles delivering relief to flood-stricken counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has extended an order temporarily lifting certain restrictions on commercial vehicles providing vital services to flood-stricken counties of eastern Kentucky. Secretary Gray’s order exempts drivers from limits on hours of driving and having to stop at weight stations if they...
First responders move to front of line at help centers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – FEMA announced that first responders, such as police officers, firemen, medical personnel, and all those who rush to the scene of a disaster to help however they can, are going to be first in another situation. Starting Friday, Aug. 26, and every Friday after that,...
KBC encourages Kentuckians to vote 'yes for life' at State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Baptist Convention volunteers staffed the Yes for Life booth at the state fair last weekend, raising awareness for the commonwealth's pro-life constitutional amendment and encouraging Kentuckians to vote "yes" on Nov. 8. Constitutional Amendment 2, if ratified this fall, would add a new section...
