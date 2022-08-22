ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costilla County, CO

Greeley man arrested following fatal shooting in Costilla County

By Stephanie Butzer
 4 days ago
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — A 25-year-old man from Greeley was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Aug. 13 in Costilla County .

The Costilla County Sheriff’s Office said after a week of investigating the case, authorities secured a warrant for Rondell W. Brown, 25.

He faces charges of second-degree murder and three counts of felony menacing after Jesus Lozano, 51, was found shot in a home along the 900 block of Wilking Way around 11 a.m. on Aug. 13. The home is owned by his fiancée and is a rural area of the county.

Lozano was pronounced deceased at a hospital in Alamosa.

Based on the preliminary investigation, authorities said they believe Lozano may have become involved in a disturbance at his home with another person or people prior to the shooting. The sheriff's office said it believes Brown is a "family acquaintance."

Brown was arrested at his home on Aug. 19 and taken to the Weld County Jail. He is being held on a $150,000 bond, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office, with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, is continuing to investigate this case.

No other details were available as of Monday afternoon.

