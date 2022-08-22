ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American fighter Luke Rockhold purposefully smeared his blood over UFC opponent Paulo Costa's face in fight

By Alan Dawson
 4 days ago

Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa at UFC on Saturday.

Photo by Getty Images

  • Luke Rockhold purposefully smeared his blood all over his opponent's face during a UFC fight.
  • Paulo Costa was unaware of it at the time but later said it was "very disgusting."
  • Costa, who won the bout, said he took a "very long shower."

American fighter Luke Rockhold smeared his blood over UFC opponent Paulo Costa during a middleweight match Saturday at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

It is arguably the grossest thing to happen in an MMA fight all year, as Rockhold, who had top position, rubbed a weeping wound over Costa's face in a move that was as aggressive as it was revolting.

Costa told reporters at a post-fight press conference that he was aware something was happening at the time but did not know how abhorrent it was until he saw replay footage.

"I didn't see it in the moment of the fight," said the Brazilian. "I just felt something on my face, but I was so worried about blocking his arms to not get elbowed in the face and punched. But I felt something."

Rockhold's actions were 'very disgusting,' according to Costa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07mfnp_0hQq6Tco00
Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa.

Photo by Getty Images

He added that the whole scene is "very disgusting" and "a very weird moment."

Costa was right: It was.

The incident did little to sway the result as three Octagonside judges all scored the bout 30-27 to award Costa a unanimous-decision win.

"I don't know why Luke did that," Costa continued. "Maybe he was so frustrated and angry because he was losing the fight."

Costa said he 'took a long shower' after the fight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29MRPy_0hQq6Tco00
Paulo Costa speaks to the media.

Photo by Getty Images

After the match, and prior to addressing the combat sports media, Costa said he "took a very long shower."

Watch the incident right here:

The bout took place at UFC 278 and was the penultimate fight of the night.

In the main event, Kamaru Usman was leading his UFC welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards but unraveled at the very last minute when the British challenger ended Usman's reign with a head kick.

See the impact of the kick right here:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uq0qR_0hQq6Tco00
Leon Edwards knocks Kamaru Usman out.

Photo by Getty Images

And the impact it had on Usman, who was unconscious in an instant, right here:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ff8xH_0hQq6Tco00
Kamaru Usman eyes.

Photo by Getty Images

Earlier in the show, Merab Dvalishvili beat Jose Aldo by decision; Lucie Pudilova thwarted Wu Yanan with elbows; and Tyson Pedro knocked Harry Hunsucker out with a body kick and punches.

