realitytitbit.com
RuPaul takes break from busy Drag Race schedule as he fronts ITV's Celebrity Lingo
RuPaul Charles, who is the Drag Race producer, host, and judge, a singer, and an entrepreneur, can now also add ITV gameshow host to his incredible resume. ITV has announced the premiere date of the upcoming gameshow Celebrity Lingo, a spin-off of Lingo. However, it adds a bit of spice to the show, featuring the twist of… you guessed it, celebrities.
Shep literally Rose to a millionaire fortune after joining Southern Charm cast
Shepard Rose is one of the cast members of the reality television show, Southern Charm. Throughout his career on reality TV as well as his many business endeavors, Shep has managed to bag himself a pretty impressive fortune. From Southern Charm to working in real estate to opening a restaurant,...
Jonathan Knight secretly married his partner Harley after building years of romance
HGTV star Jonathan Knight has revealed that he secretly married his long-term boyfriend Harley Rodriguez. Entertainment Tonight spoke exclusively to the Farmhouse Fixer star about the show’s second season as well as his secret marriage to his long-time love, Harley. The New Kids on The Block band member has...
Gio's mom Lisa Helou is also Selling The OC's luxury real estate
Having your mom at work with you might sound like a nightmare to most, but that’s the reality for the new Selling The OC realtor, Gio Helou, as his mother is also a big name in the business and even has her own desk at the Oppenheim group. If...
Jersey Shore’s Deena has made millions through becoming a reality TV star
Deena Nicole Cortese (now known as Deena Nicole Buckner) is an American reality TV star best known for her role on the hit MTV series, Jersey Shore. Aside from the OG Jersey Shore, Deena has also been a leading lady on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation from 2018 until the present day. Through her career in reality TV, the star has managed to bag herself a pretty impressive fortune.
Teresa Guidice's big pout has RHONJ fans begging her to 'be natural'
Teresa Guidice celebrated her marriage to husband Luis Ruelas with a romantic honeymoon to Greece. When she shared a throwback pic to the trip, it wasn’t their newfound relationship status but her lips that caught attention. Just like the RHONJ star’s tall hair on her wedding day, Teresa’s appearance...
Britney Spears 'overwhelmed' as she celebrates first new song in six years
Britney Spears promoted her new collaboration with Elton John – her first song in six years – on Twitter as she deactivated her Instagram account. The Grammy Award-winning singer told her 55.8 million followers on social media about the first track set to be released in several years on Wednesday, August 24.
Inside Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's romance as couple announce baby news
Stacey Dooley is expecting her first child with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton, who she was paired with four years ago. On Friday (August 26), the British presenter revealed the pregnancy news on her Instagram with a polaroid-style photo of her cradling her baby bump. “Gaaaaaaang…We are having...
Pop Idol's Gareth Gates shows off teeth makeover as he gets smile he always wanted
Gareth Gates said he finally has the teeth he’s always dreamed of as he showed off his brand new pearly whites on Instagram after undergoing a dental procedure. The former Pop Idol contestant couldn’t stop smiling after his procedure, admiring his new gnashers in the mirror. They certainly make a change to his look as the gap between his two front teeth is now nowhere to be seen.
Big Brother 24 viewers claim Joseph 'deserved better' as fan-favorite exits show
Big Brother 24 saw a double eviction last night (August 25), and one departure has viewers feeling frustrated for the “sweetheart” cast member. The reality show is 22 episodes in and fans are officially fuming over the latest eviction. Over the last week, the contestants have been split into two groups, leaving the opposing gang clueless about the showdowns. The recent departure happened so swiftly that the contestants couldn’t even bid their favorite members goodbye, prompting even more sympathy for the losers.
Christine Quinn hailed 'purple vixen' as she embraces inner vampire vibes
Christine Quinn has been hailed a purple vixen queen after she was spotted slaying her latest daring outfit on Instagram. The Selling Sunset star, who has been showing more of her chic side with fans since season five, often receives praise over her ‘fit choices. The 33-year-old was channelling...
Sutton Stracke's boyfriend Sanjit Das once won a cruise on Jeopardy
Sutton Stracke’s boyfriend Sanjit Das was instantly recognised by RHOBH fans during their first meet-up. They originally met on dating app Bumble and fast-forward several weeks later, they are now Instagram official. Sanjit may have made his debut on the Bravo reality show, but it wasn’t his first experience...
Selling The OC’s Tyler is married to Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow
Selling The OC has finally been dropped on Netflix and fans have been enjoying seeing the beautiful Orange County coast luxury properties as well as getting to know the 11 new Oppenheim Group estate agents. One of the ambitious new faces is Tyler Stanaland who has luxury real estate selling...
