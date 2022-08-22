Read full article on original website
Grimes says Mark Zuckerberg is ‘wildly under-qualified’ to run the Metaverse
It seems as though it may take some convincing for Grimes if Mark Zuckerberg were ever to run the Metaverse. The singer, 34, expressed her disdain over the tech mogul’s plans to expand the company formerly known as Facebook into a metaverse pioneer. In fact, she thinks he’s “wildly under-qualified” to steer the ship. Taking to Twitter Friday, the “Oblivion” hitmaker, who previously dated billionaire Elon Musk, slammed the Facebook founder’s Metaverse avatar. “If Zuck ‘oversees the Metaverse’ it is dead and people who care about art and culture are building something else. Also this is bad art,” tweeted the singer, whose real name...
Stupidest things Andrew Tate has said
You know his name by now. You know his game by now. You know he’s banned by now. However, did you know that Andrew Tate has been to space? He was kidding, of course (and technically so are we), so that didn’t even make our list, though it’s mostly because it’s not nearly as dumb as his other ramblings when he’s being serious.
The Tate brothers choose their successor and he admits that he hates women
Banned from multiple major social media platforms, mostly because of his controversial views on women and other questionable things, Andrew Tate recently gave a farewell message on Vimeo, saying that he is moving on from being the most popular social media personality. His brother, Tristan, who has been a part...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Jamie Foxx goes viral after dropping Donald Trump impression during podcast appearance
Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is on the verge of breaking the internet with his astonishingly precise imitation of Donald Trump. Foxx debuted his impression of the former US president during an interview with music journalists Brian “B. Dot” Miller and Elliott Wilson on the Rap Radar podcast. He was promoting his new film Day Shift (2022) with co-star Snoop Dogg when he began speaking in Trump’s distinctive Queen’s cadence. With eyes closed, Foxx sounded identical to Trump.
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan That The FBI Basically Told Facebook To Censor Information About Hunter Biden’s Laptop
Over the past couple years, it’s no secret we’ve seen a lot of social media posts get flagged, accounts get shadow banned, and some, downright deleted… all in the name of combating the spread of “misinformation.”. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram… they all do it. And perhaps...
Leader of Christian faith group linked to Amy Coney Barrett admitted driving women to tears in leaked video
A religious leader at a secretive Christian faith group linked to Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett seemingly admitted that the church’s teachings about gender made women cry. In a leaked video obtained by The Guardian, Dorothy Ranaghan — the wife of People of Praise founder Kevin Ranaghan — recounts how women who first joined People of Praise in the 1970s wore sunglasses to hide their tears when they heard teachings about “hardships and the role of men and women.”“Some of the women – who are still in my women’s group, as a matter of fact – were wearing...
'Goodbye Forever': Cheryl Burke Hints At Unfaithful Ex While Venting About Finding 'Texts' As Matthew Lawrence Divorce Looms
Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke vented about an unfaithful ex in a TikTok video that fans are speculating is about her estranged husband Matthew Lawrence, Radar has learned. "When he said he would never talk to her again, yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes," the Dance Moms coach wrote in her video."The last time is absolutely right!" she added in the caption. "Goodbye forever … #exessuck #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit."Burke did not mention her ex Lawrence although fans are theorizing the message was about him. "It's sad to think Matthew...
Facebook has apparently been Zucked by an algorithm bug that has broken everyone’s news feeds
In case you hadn’t noticed, your Facebook feed may look like an absolute mess of memes and strange cryptic language. Fear not, because everyone else is having the same issue. Some point between the turning of 5:00 and 6:00 UTC time, users suddenly experienced an influx of news feed...
Richard Simmons makes rare public comment after documentary premieres
Richard Simmons is making a rare public comment, following years of largely stepping out of the limelight, in the wake of fans’ outpouring of messages of support with the release of a new documentary about the fitness guru. With the release of the new documentary on Hulu, TMZ Investigates:...
DC fans wonder what would happen if ‘Batgirl’ got released and bombed anyway
Everyone, including the American government, are all up in arms after it was announced that Batgirl would be shelved by Warner Bros and DC. But what if it wasn’t? After all, Stephen Hawking believed in alternate universes, so surely there is a world similar to our own that announced the film’s release. What if Batgirl was released, would the film be a success? Or did DC and Warner Bros make the right decision to shelve it because it was going to flop anyway?
Stephen King offers high praise for Netflix’s newest spy thriller series
Acclaimed horror author Stephen King is giving his latest TV show recommendation for your bingeing pleasure, Netflix’s new spy thriller Kleo. “What a breath of fresh air! Suspenseful and also very funny,” King wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. He continued the tweet with a pointed critique of one aspect of the show, while still giving it an overall recommendation to his followers.
Horror fans heap praise on one of TV’s scariest best kept secrets
For media enthusiasts who don’t belong to the subsection of fans who get their kicks out of scares and cold sweats, one’s fascination with horror content may seem especially bizarre. Rest assured, however, that they too are no strangers to steering away from certain fears, namely the realization that they may never get to consume all the great horror content that has graced us over the last century; indeed, it is likely that you will die without having experienced every story you would have enjoyed.
Ex-Nickelodeon star leads protest outside studio following allegations of abuse at the hands of higher-ups
As the spotlight has been set upon alleged abuse accusations within Nickelodeon, former child-star Alexa Nikolas has begun protesting outside of the company’s headquarters. Nikolas, who played Nicole in Nickelodeon’s hit show Zoey 101 premiering in 2005, spoke to TMZ sharing her concern for child actors working at the studio today.
The 10 best ‘Film Theory’ videos on YouTube
Hello, internet! Welcome to We Got This Covered, where today we pay tribute to one of the most engaging and thought-provoking entertainment channels on YouTube, Film Theory. Beginning as an offshoot of the team’s earlier project, The Game Theorists, Film Theory took aim at movies and television, and it has come into its own over the channel’s seven-year history. Co-created by host Matthew Patrick, affectionately known as MatPat, and Tommy Cook, the YouTube channel has amassed some 11.2 million subscribers. While you may scoff at that since a guy like Mr. Beast has 100 million followers, try starting a YouTube channel from scratch and see how long it takes you to get to a thousand. Trust me, you’ll be begging grandma and your distant cousin Ralph to “hit/smash/slap/punch that ‘Like’ button.”
Streaming fans beamed up by a sci-fi that got brutally roasted by viewers
The VOD market is awash with bargain basement movies of every genre, and most of them have thoroughly on-the-nose titles that let you know exactly what you’re letting yourself in for. It may have been deemed as an affront to the good name of cinema, but at least Alien Conquest doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to teasing its plot.
‘She-Hulk’ viewers can’t get enough of Jen’s cheeky phone lockscreen
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. Last week’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law pilot established the surprising truth of Captain America’s love life, while also outing Jennifer Walters as a massive Steve Rogers fangirl. Despite the topic of conversation moving away from Cap’s virginity in today’s second episode, it still found time to sneak in a salute to the Sentinel of Liberty in a cheeky, easily missed easter egg.
Film fans name and shame the flicks they knew would suck within seconds
There aren’t many things more deflating for a paying cinema patron than sitting down to enjoy a movie that you’ve paid to see, only to discover within a matter of moments that it’s going to be awful. To be fair, as hard as the marketing department may...
A $150 million flop that’s already been forgotten regains relevance on streaming
It’s a very strange situation for the $150 million sequel to a beloved movie getting completely overlooked and forgotten about little over a year on from its heavily-hyped release, but when was the last time you heard anyone even mention Space Jam: A New Legacy?. The second installment in...
