KXII.com
New fast-food franchise opens in Denison
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The wait is finally over, the new Chick-fil-A in Denison opened its doors to eager guests. “It was busy at first but that’s what we expected, that it’s real steady and it continues to be steady so we’re in good shape,” said Rob Medders, Owner and Operator of both the Sherman and now the Denison location .
KXII.com
Axe throwing venue lands on Denison’s Main Street
A boy is denied enrollment in school because of the length of his hair. A fundraiser for a youth football team isn’t sitting well with some in the Ardmore community. Murray State College announced they hired a big shot for the Aggie’s shooting sports team on Wednesday.
KXII.com
The history of the Battle of the Ax
SHERMAN/DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Denison Yellow Jackets and Sherman Bearcats have faced off 123 times, the longest high school football rivalry in the state of Texas. ”It really doesn’t matter where it’s at, honestly. It’s going to be loud, it’s going to be energetic,” said former Denison quarterback Stanley Morrison. “Everybody’s going to be ready to play no matter what.”
KXII.com
Ardmore prepares for opener with Lawton Eisenhower
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers will kickoff their season a week early this year. Ardmore will host Lawton Eisenhower on Friday to start their season. Ardmore’s traditional opener with Ada will be the following week. It is an earlier start to the season than usual, and Josh Newby just wants his team to be focused on the task at hand.
papercitymag.com
The Best Oktoberfests in North Texas For Biers, Brats, and Polka
Oktoberfest has always been a welcome fall harbinger. And this year, the annual celebrations for biers, brats, and polka begin as early as September 15. So get your lederhosen and steins ready and raise a cold one to the best Oktoberfests in North Texas this fall. Addison Oktoberfest. From September...
KXII.com
AR rifle raffle ruffles feathers in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A fundraiser for a youth football team isn’t sitting well with some in the Ardmore community. Zelto Anderson coaches an Ardmore little league football team that created a fundraiser, raffling off a rifle. “I guess people like to have an opinion but those same people...
KXII.com
Sherman, Denison players prepare to renew rivalry
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Battle of the Ax will mark the start of the season for Sherman and Denison, which has just recently become a new part of the tradition of this great game. The Jackets have won the Battle of the Ax for the past nine years in...
ssnewstelegram.com
Bois 'dArc Lake update
TPWD, Lake officials say new lake is filling slowly, no date for opening. Dan Bennett of Pottsboro hasn’t started doing a rain dance just yet, but it’s heavy on his mind. With summer’s oppressive heat bearing down and much of the state in some stage of drought, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department district fisheries biologist and others with close ties to Bois ‘d Arc Lake in Fannin County are hoping for some significant moisture soon.
KTEN.com
Three injured in Sherman crash
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Three people were hospitalized Friday after a head-on crash in Sherman. The accident happened during the lunch hour on the Grand Avenue overpass near Old Settlers Park. Police said two pickup trucks collided after one vehicle malfunctioned and swerved into oncoming traffic. The overpass, about...
KTEN.com
North Texas Regional Airport sees growth
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — North Texas Regional Airport continues to grow with Grayson County, and the latest addition will be taking off very soon. "We currently have a little over 33 acres of property, and on that property we have about 100,000 of square feet of vertical structure," said Brian Walker with Rise Aviation. "We're really excited about a new tenant."
Texas Hog Hunter Drops Massive Boar on Nighttime Stalk
A hog hunter in North Texas killed the biggest pig he’s ever seen from a cornfield not far from the Oklahoma border. It took Dakota Landers two attempts and a little help from his friends, but he eventually dropped the 350-pound boar under the cover of darkness on Aug. 18.
austincollege.edu
AUSTIN COLLEGE ANNOUNCES NEW PA PROGRAM
Austin College is pleased to announce the addition of a new Master-level program to begin in January 2024. The Physician Associate (PA) Program is currently in development and, pending all necessary approvals, will confer upon graduates the degree of Master of Medical Science. The program must receive a designation of “Accreditation–Provisional” from the ARC-PA (Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant) and approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
KWTX
North Texas family says Native American boy denied enrollment in school because of long hair
CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - When trying to enroll in middle school, Elizabeth Jones and her son, William Coffey, who is of tribal decent, were faced with a dilemma. “I had turned in the application, enrollment forms for school, and that’s when they said that he would have to cut his hair if he wants to go to school there,” Jones said.
eparisextra.com
Greenville and Commerce schools deal with gun threats this week
Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials were able to thwart a disaster. Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials...
A Denton, Texas Mom Sends Kid to School in Homemade ‘Bulletproof’ Dress
Back-to-school time is a notoriously stressful time for both kids and parent. In the wake of recent and continuing school shootings, though, those stress levels are at an all time high. One mom, Cassie Arnold, a teacher and mother in Denton, Texas, sent her daughter to school in a homemade "bulletproof" dress.
CW33 NewsFix
Free pet adoptions at the City of Denton Animal Shelter on Saturday
DALLAS (KDAF) — In one of the cutest announcements possible, the City of Denton says the city’s animal shelter will be offering free pet adoptions on Saturday!. On Twitter, the city said, “Elvis the Pet Mayor wants YOU to know all pet adoptions are FREE this Saturday at @DentonAnimal! No appointment necessary, just show up from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and celebrate Clear the Shelter Day with us!”
6 months after Russian invasion, Ukrainians adjust to life in North Texas
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — This week marks six months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since then, millions of Ukrainians fled the country to seek refuge elsewhere. Many came to North Texas. The Lynnyk family moved in Denton in April. "We decided to move because we had three small children," said Iryna Lynnyk. Now they are adjusting to life in North Texas. "This country is very good," said Iryna's husband Dmytro, "Not easy because it's new country, new culture."Iryna is taking English classes, but one major hurdle the family faces is trying to work. "We are waiting for our employment authorization documentation, so it's hard without the...
KTEN.com
Gainesville monument protesters found guilty
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — Three people who were arrested in August 2000 during a march protesting the Confederate monument at the Cooke County Courthouse were found guilty on Wednesday. PRO Gainesville founders Torrey Henderson, Amara Ridge and Justin Thompson had been charged with obstruction of a highway. A jury...
KTEN.com
Confederate monument protesters on trial in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) -- There were a lot of emotions on display Tuesday at the trial of three people who were arrested two years ago during a protest of the Confederate monument outside the Cooke County Courthouse. Justin Thompson, Torrey Henderson and Amara Ridge -- who founded the racial equality...
