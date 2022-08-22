Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s Hope Center receives grant, inspiring community to “Believe in Local”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – How do you take your coffee? Cream, sugar – maybe with a check for $25,000?. “I am so proud that the First Interstate Bank Foundation has entrusted me to award you with this grant of $25,000,” Home Loans Representative Carrie Martinez said. “So that you can continue your good work.”
KEVN
Reminder: Rapid City’s pothole hotline helps cars, streets
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A photo shared on social media about large potholes was widely shared. In Rapid City, the city’s pothole hotline is there to save the day. The post shared on social media says, “There’s a 4-bedroom 3 bath pothole on East Main Street if anyone’s looking.”
KEVN
Ellsworth Air Force Base closer to B-21 but housing questions arise
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the expected influx of military personnel moving to Box Elder with the arrival of the B-21 Raider, one of the main concerns is not being able to find affordable housing. This topic of conversation was led by the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority Thursday,...
KEVN
New pet ownership declines
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - New data suggests that nationally, pet ownership has reached a steady state. During the pandemic there was a boom in pet ownership, but as things calmed, the industry has seen a slowdown in the demand for pet supplies. According to the Humane Society of the...
KEVN
The nationwide school bus driver shortage drives into Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Rapid City Area Schools heading back to the classroom next Tuesday, the national school bus driver shortage is hitting home. In a Facebook post earlier this week, the Rapid City Area School District announced that it will cancel certain routes amid a struggle to find bus drivers. The driver shortage isn’t unique to Rapid City, as schools across the nation struggle to find drivers with many former drivers retiring or resigning from the profession.
KEVN
Dry and Warmer Today, but a Few Storms Tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After the delicious rains the past 18 hours (1″-4″), we should expect a drier day today, but one more chance of thunderstorms arrives late this afternoon and tonight as the main trough axis shifts east. One or two strong storms will be possible in northwest South Dakota.
Black Hills Pioneer
Lead officially opens ‘sickest’ park in town
LEAD — The “sickest” park in western South Dakota is already drawing crowds from throughout the region to drop down into bowls, slide on rails and jump bikes off of ramps. On Tuesday residents and visitors of all ages filled Lead’s new skatepark for the official ribbon...
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: Weather balloon uncovered in Badlands
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Over the summer, mysterious objects have been seen in the skies above KELOLAND. They have been identified as weather balloons and satellites, respectively. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 with KELOLAND’S Perry Groten and show you when one of those objects hit the ground.
newscenter1.tv
New housing complex breaks ground in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The rain was no issue for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new housing facility on Racine Street in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. “Let me just say thank you to all of you,” one speaker said. “For this ground breaking, and what I think is a great day.”
KEVN
A wave of vandalism hits Rapid City Parks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City parks have been faced with an uptick in damage, including vandalism to Vickie Powers Park, Canyon Lake Park, and others in recent weeks. The latest damage was done to Noordermeer Soccer Fields, which are located off Sheridan Lake Road. There it looks like someone drove a vehicle through a major portion of the field. The field is being assessed to see if it is still usable and how to fix the damage. At other parks the vandalism includes damage to bathrooms and picnic tables.
newscenter1.tv
Top Stories of the Week: August 21-26
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Check out the top stories from this week below. Why are thousands of acres of pine trees in the southern Black Hills losing their needles?. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
KELOLAND TV
Remembering Angela Heinz, a woman who died in Black Hills rock climbing accident
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Friends and family are remembering Angela Heinz, a 24-year-old from Ipswich who died in a climbing accident in the Black Hills, near Cheyenne Crossing, last weekend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Heinz was at the base of a wall, when a rock...
KEVN
Rapid City sees a rash of shootings in just days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There have been five shootings in just four days in Rapid City; kicking off on Saturday with an altercation that left two men dead in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. According to the Rapid City Police Department, results from the initial investigation lead to...
newscenter1.tv
Businesses thank Sturgis residents with annual picnic
STURGIS, S.D. — The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau can’t appreciate what the community does during the motorcycle rally, so they show their appreciation with a Community Appreciation Picnic every year. The Chamber plans and hosts the picnic every year at this time at the...
KEVN
Mixing marriage, comedy, magic at the Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Central State’s Fair full schedule makes it difficult to decide what’s a “can’t miss.” But one act is all about comedy and magic. The Trevor and Lorena Comedy Magic Show has mastered mixing marriage with comedy and even magic.
newscenter1.tv
B-21 project continues with housing concerns paramount
RAPID CITY, S.D. — With the B-21 Bomber set to land at Ellsworth in the mid-2020’s, local leaders took the opportunity on Thursday to update the community on where the project currently stands. South Dakota Senator John Thune joined Scott Landguth from the Ellsworth Development Authority and Col. Joseph Sheffield of the 28th Bomb Wing for the event.
KEVN
More rain this evening and tomorrow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More rain is possible in the later evening hours. Rainfall could be heavy at times, especially for the Black Hills and areas north. Most of the rain will clear out by around 3am. Tomorrow will start out dry, but more storms are possible in the evening. The storms tomorrow have a small chance of being severe. By Saturday, we are looking mostly dry. Temperatures will be consistently in the 80s for the next 7-days.
Black Hills Pioneer
newscenter1.tv
Main Street Square fountains to close down Sept. 4
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Main Street Square will be closing down the fountains Sunday, Sept. 4. The fountains open Memorial Day weekend to coincide with the tourism season and then close down Labor Day weekend. The splash pad that is located downtown in Rapid City saw a busy season...
newscenter1.tv
Why are thousands of acres of pine trees in the southern Black Hills losing their needles?
RAPID CITY, S.D. — About two weeks ago, a member of the public called in to the United States Forest Service about pine trees that were losing their needles. For most people in the Black Hills, this can be very troublesome, but don’t worry, it’s not the Mountain Pine Beetle. The insect is known as a Pine Looper, which is a pine defoliator.
