Hammond, LA

theadvocate.com

Community: Author speaks to Bayou Reader's Book Club

The Bayou Reader’s Book Club, which includes women from Livonia and the surrounding Pointe Coupee area, met Aug. 4 at the Livonia Public Library. David Magee, author of "Dear William, A Father’s Memoir of Addiction, Recovery, Love, and Loss" was present by Zoom. Magee spoke about his own...
LIVONIA, LA
Hammond, LA
Hammond, LA
Hammond, LA
Columbia, LA
Louisiana Entertainment
theadvocate.com

Ed Pratt: In praise of teachers, as kids head back to school

Most elementary schools and their faculties have welcomed their students for the 2022-23 school year. A lot of students are excited. That’s the good part. Sadly, some elementary schools, here and around the country, have five or six or more new teachers and administrators this year, after similar turnover the previous year. A national teacher shortage is bringing uncertainty and chaos for elementary students, especially in inner-city schools where every minute is make-or-break for education.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Heritage Ranch officer speaks to Zachary Rotary

At its Aug. 18 meeting, Rotarians heard from Vicki Ellis, chief development officer of Heritage Ranch in Zachary. Heritage Ranch is a 52-acre ranch on Tucker Road. It serves families in crisis, housing at-risk boys age 10 to 18. They can have six boys at a time and are staffed by full time house parents and a resident adviser.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Running for office: East Feliciana School Board

Mitch Harrell is running for reelection to the East Feliciana School Board District 3 Division 1 seat he's had for 24 years. Harrell, who has served as board vice president for 14 years, is a lifelong resident of Jackson and has been married to Karon Whetstone from Port Hudson for 45 years. They have two daughters, Michele Delee and Kristy Harris, both of whom graduated Jackson High School, and has seven grandchildren. The family attends Fellowship Church in Zachary.
JACKSON, LA
theadvocate.com

Community Coffee resolves tax break issues at Port Allen plant

About two months after issues began percolating over industrial property tax breaks at its Port Allen manufacturing facility, Community Coffee has resolved those problems after a state board approved the coffee maker’s request to renew one incentive contract but cancel another. The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on...
PORT ALLEN, LA
brproud.com

High school in Livingston Parish taking potential threat seriously

ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – A potential threat against Albany High School is being looked at by the school and local law enforcement. Along with the high school, Livingston Parish Public Schools, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department are all aware of the potential threat made on social media.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Livingston Parish Council passes resolution to ask libraries to restrict access to some books

The Livingston Parish Council voted unanimously Thursday night to pass a resolution in support of reclassifying books deemed inappropriate for children. The resolution offers support to a letter by Parish President Layton Ricks asking the Library Board of Control to move books deemed inappropriate to the adult section. "Institutions supported...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

See what restaurant is opening near the North Gates of LSU

Nogal Mexican Grill is set to open in the former Mr. Gatti's Pizza/Newk's Eatery space by the North Gates of LSU. The opening date for the restaurant at 3332 Lake Street is unknown. What to know where else new business construction is happening in Baton Rouge? See an interactive map...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's how one business owner wants to improve downtown Baton Rouge's retail environment

A business owner is launching a campaign to increase the number of independent retailers in downtown Baton Rouge. James Curtis has started the Grow Downtown Retail campaign by putting up flyers at his two businesses: Plantriarch, a co-working space for artists, and Outside Stimuli, a design studio and plant shop. He’s enlisted the help of other downtown businesses and a website is set to launch Thursday.
BATON ROUGE, LA

