Community: Author speaks to Bayou Reader's Book Club
The Bayou Reader’s Book Club, which includes women from Livonia and the surrounding Pointe Coupee area, met Aug. 4 at the Livonia Public Library. David Magee, author of "Dear William, A Father’s Memoir of Addiction, Recovery, Love, and Loss" was present by Zoom. Magee spoke about his own...
Sign up now for Toddler Thursdays, a Neurodiverse Kids program & the Wild Things Youth Art Contest
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is hosting Toddler Thursdays, beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, with the theme "How do you see yourself?" Learn all about portraiture and how artists capture an idea of a person or what they...
BRCC, Southern Law Center partner to remove educational, employment opportunity barriers
Students at Baton Rouge Community College facing barriers to employment due to legal troubles of the past will receive relief under a new partnership between BRCC and the Southern University Law Center. The agreement will help BRCC students who need assistance with expungement services and provide their paralegal students with...
Diversity concert, Parish County Line, writers round and more music shows in the area
CAITLYN RENEE: Istrouma Brewing, St. Gabriel, 5:30 p.m. JUSTIN & EMILY: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m. RUSTY YATES: Sullivan's Steakhouse, 6 p.m. ROCKIN' ROUGE: Xalapeno's, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m. UNITED WE JAM: El Paso, Denham Springs, 6:30...
Ed Pratt: In praise of teachers, as kids head back to school
Most elementary schools and their faculties have welcomed their students for the 2022-23 school year. A lot of students are excited. That’s the good part. Sadly, some elementary schools, here and around the country, have five or six or more new teachers and administrators this year, after similar turnover the previous year. A national teacher shortage is bringing uncertainty and chaos for elementary students, especially in inner-city schools where every minute is make-or-break for education.
Heritage Ranch officer speaks to Zachary Rotary
At its Aug. 18 meeting, Rotarians heard from Vicki Ellis, chief development officer of Heritage Ranch in Zachary. Heritage Ranch is a 52-acre ranch on Tucker Road. It serves families in crisis, housing at-risk boys age 10 to 18. They can have six boys at a time and are staffed by full time house parents and a resident adviser.
Running for office: East Feliciana School Board
Mitch Harrell is running for reelection to the East Feliciana School Board District 3 Division 1 seat he's had for 24 years. Harrell, who has served as board vice president for 14 years, is a lifelong resident of Jackson and has been married to Karon Whetstone from Port Hudson for 45 years. They have two daughters, Michele Delee and Kristy Harris, both of whom graduated Jackson High School, and has seven grandchildren. The family attends Fellowship Church in Zachary.
Community Coffee resolves tax break issues at Port Allen plant
About two months after issues began percolating over industrial property tax breaks at its Port Allen manufacturing facility, Community Coffee has resolved those problems after a state board approved the coffee maker’s request to renew one incentive contract but cancel another. The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on...
Catholic, Dunham did battle in the Red Stick Rumble. Here's how a tight jamboree was decided.
With his team trailing at the half, Catholic High running back Barry Remo II knew something had to change. And it did with his help. “There are a lot of corrections we have to make,” Remo said. “This was a team win. But it wasn’t Catholic High football in the first half, and we knew we had to be better than that.”
Faith Matters: Catholic Diocese official says flood helped put life in perspective
The flood of 2016 altered the flow of Randall Waguespack's life. For a short time, Waguespack and his family found themselves stranded on high ground near their Albany home. "Nobody could get to us because of the water and the flooding," Waguespack said. After being rescued, the family waited six...
High school in Livingston Parish taking potential threat seriously
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – A potential threat against Albany High School is being looked at by the school and local law enforcement. Along with the high school, Livingston Parish Public Schools, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department are all aware of the potential threat made on social media.
Born just after Hurricane Andrew, Baton Rouge doctor hopes first child has a calmer arrival
As the days draw nearer for his wife, Brennan, to give birth to their first child, Dr. Mitch Rodeheaver, naturally, has kept an eye on her. His other eye has been on the tropics. It’s a matter of family history. Rodeheaver was born in Baton Rouge two days after...
‘We’re just beginning’: 20 years on, Walk-On’s lays out playbook for 200-restaurant milestone
The original plan for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was written on a napkin nearly 20 years ago. The latest blueprint for the Baton Rouge restaurant chain — and its sister burger joint, Smalls Sliders — will need a few more napkins. Brandon Landry, the chain’s co-founder and CEO,...
Livingston Parish Council passes resolution to ask libraries to restrict access to some books
The Livingston Parish Council voted unanimously Thursday night to pass a resolution in support of reclassifying books deemed inappropriate for children. The resolution offers support to a letter by Parish President Layton Ricks asking the Library Board of Control to move books deemed inappropriate to the adult section. "Institutions supported...
Guest column: We can't contine paving paradise during an era of climate change
Where will the water go? This remains a pressing question in East Baton Rouge Parish six years after the 2016 record flood, subsequent major events in 2019 and 2021, and increasingly frequent flash floods. The Comite River Diversion Canal is supposed to help answer that question, as is the Parish...
See what restaurant is opening near the North Gates of LSU
Nogal Mexican Grill is set to open in the former Mr. Gatti's Pizza/Newk's Eatery space by the North Gates of LSU. The opening date for the restaurant at 3332 Lake Street is unknown. What to know where else new business construction is happening in Baton Rouge? See an interactive map...
Our Views: Brad Pitt's Hollywood touch was no match for New Orleans' harsh conditions
Actor Brad Pitt set out to make it right. Instead he made it wrong. Seventeen years have piled on since Hurricane Katrina, so it’s easy to forget how some of America’s biggest names reached out to help a wounded New Orleans. They showered the city with benefits and big ideas, and in many cases, they left behind a lasting legacy.
'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario
Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
Here's how one business owner wants to improve downtown Baton Rouge's retail environment
A business owner is launching a campaign to increase the number of independent retailers in downtown Baton Rouge. James Curtis has started the Grow Downtown Retail campaign by putting up flyers at his two businesses: Plantriarch, a co-working space for artists, and Outside Stimuli, a design studio and plant shop. He’s enlisted the help of other downtown businesses and a website is set to launch Thursday.
Fried Chicken Festival 2022 will charge admission, go 'cashless' as it moves to Lakefront
A new spot, new experiences and an admission fee have all been announced for the National Fried Chicken Festival slated Oct. 1-2 on the New Orleans Lakefront. The fifth-anniversary festival, which started in downtown's Lafayette Park, will move to Lakeshore Drive and Franklin Avenue. The move was planned in recent years before the COVID closure of most festivals.
