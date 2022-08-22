Read full article on original website
Will Smith’s new look sparks speculation of a DCEU return
If there’s one way for a fallen A-list megastar to get themselves back in the good graces of their fanbase, then returning to a blockbuster franchise that’s guaranteed to make a ton of money and put plenty of butts in seats is arguably the safest way to do it, with Will Smith‘s bald and bearded look sparking scuttlebutt that he could be lined up for a DCEU return.
Everything to Know About the ‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie
Time to get the pack back together! Four years after Teen Wolf took its last bow on MTV, the characters will get to reunite for a revival movie. Even though it took a few years to return to the story, creator Jeff Davis has had plans to return to the Teen Wolf universe since its […]
Jason Momoa shares his excitement at reuniting with Ben Affleck on ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’
After Ben Affleck’s miserable experience on Justice League, few blamed him for hanging up the cape and cowl. Warner Bros. getting rid of Zack Snyder and bringing in Joss Whedon poisoned the atmosphere on set, with the theatrical release a huge critical and box office disappointment. On top of that, Affleck had to put up with years of petty internet sniping about Batfleck.
Jamie Foxx goes viral after dropping Donald Trump impression during podcast appearance
Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is on the verge of breaking the internet with his astonishingly precise imitation of Donald Trump. Foxx debuted his impression of the former US president during an interview with music journalists Brian “B. Dot” Miller and Elliott Wilson on the Rap Radar podcast. He was promoting his new film Day Shift (2022) with co-star Snoop Dogg when he began speaking in Trump’s distinctive Queen’s cadence. With eyes closed, Foxx sounded identical to Trump.
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
12 queens who deserve spots on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season eight
If you can believe it, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is going into its eighth season, which means more fan-favorite queens from years past will battle it out for their chance to be inducted into the Drag Race Hall of Fame. Coming off the jaw-dropping, all-winners seventh season, the...
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are reportedly divorcing after 25 years of marriage over a dog
Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are divorcing after 25 years of marriage together, according to a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” that Flavin reportedly filed last Friday at a Palm Beach County, Florida court. There are swirling reports as to the cause of the split, but it sounds as though it may have come down to Stallone adopting a dog without his wife’s permission.
John Boyega says he will not be returning to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise
John Boyega has publicly confirmed that he has no intentions of returning to the galaxy of Star Wars, despite fan calls for a return. A breakout star of the sequel trilogy, Boyega has announced his plans to distance himself from the franchise that got him mainstream recognition. Cast alongside fellow English actor Daisy Ridley, and Oscar Isaac, as part of the three new faces of the trilogy, it seems like he’s more than happy to leave it at just the three films.
Florence Pugh fans are furious after Shia LeBeouf’s video reveals Olivia Wilde’s condescending ‘nickname’ for the actress
Olivia Wilde’s second directorial venture, Don’t Worry Darling, is all set to hit theaters, and it is attracting attention for all the wrong reasons. After Wilde recently said that Shia LaBeouf, who was originally supposed to play the lead in the film, was fired for the “combative energy” he brought to sets, the actor called her out on spreading a fake narrative. LaBeouf presented a video where Wilde is seen requesting him to come back while condescendingly addressing Florence Pugh as “Miss Flo.” Needless to say, fans of the actress are not happy with this particular revelation.
Neil Gaiman roasts fan over ‘The Sandman’ casting complaints
Many creators stay far away from social media. That’s understandable: Twitter is a cesspit of racists, trolls, and simply the extremely stupid. But The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman has been active on the internet since the 1990s and is more than willing to wade into a comment section to dish out some burns.
Ex-Nickelodeon star leads protest outside studio following allegations of abuse at the hands of higher-ups
As the spotlight has been set upon alleged abuse accusations within Nickelodeon, former child-star Alexa Nikolas has begun protesting outside of the company’s headquarters. Nikolas, who played Nicole in Nickelodeon’s hit show Zoey 101 premiering in 2005, spoke to TMZ sharing her concern for child actors working at the studio today.
‘She-Hulk’ viewers can’t get enough of Jen’s cheeky phone lockscreen
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. Last week’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law pilot established the surprising truth of Captain America’s love life, while also outing Jennifer Walters as a massive Steve Rogers fangirl. Despite the topic of conversation moving away from Cap’s virginity in today’s second episode, it still found time to sneak in a salute to the Sentinel of Liberty in a cheeky, easily missed easter egg.
‘She-Hulk’ EP confirms that big Hulk twist is setting up a future MCU project
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. After his major role in the pilot, serving as the Obi-Wan Kenobi to his cousin’s Luke Skywalker, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner took a back seat for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s second episode as the series morphed into a full-on “lawyer show,” with Tatiana Maslany dealing with her problems solo. Nevertheless, episode two still found time to drop a shocking twist when it comes to the Jade Giant that fans are desperate to follow up.
Stephen King offers high praise for Netflix’s newest spy thriller series
Acclaimed horror author Stephen King is giving his latest TV show recommendation for your bingeing pleasure, Netflix’s new spy thriller Kleo. “What a breath of fresh air! Suspenseful and also very funny,” King wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. He continued the tweet with a pointed critique of one aspect of the show, while still giving it an overall recommendation to his followers.
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ just introduced Wolverine to the MCU
As of Ms. Marvel, mutants have officially arrived in the MCU, with Kamala Khan being revealed to have the X-Gene in the closing moments of the final episode. This means plans are undoubtedly afoot for the introduction of more mutants, and fans can’t wait to see the Marvel Studios versions of some of the greatest comic book characters of all time.
Review: ‘Pennywise: The Story of It’ is a fascinating deep dive into the 1990 miniseries
The release of the It miniseries was a seminal moment in horror. Premiering on US TV screens in November of 1990 over the course of two nights, the Tommy Lee Wallace directed It took Stephen King’s sprawling novel and adapted it into three hours and 20 minutes of terror in which a demonic killer clown terrorizes a small town in Middle America until a group of outcast kids stands up to this eater of souls.
Horror fans heap praise on one of TV’s scariest best kept secrets
For media enthusiasts who don’t belong to the subsection of fans who get their kicks out of scares and cold sweats, one’s fascination with horror content may seem especially bizarre. Rest assured, however, that they too are no strangers to steering away from certain fears, namely the realization that they may never get to consume all the great horror content that has graced us over the last century; indeed, it is likely that you will die without having experienced every story you would have enjoyed.
MCU fans are hoping that ‘Thunderbolts’ doesn’t get the ‘Suicide Squad’ treatment
For those who don’t know who The Thunderbolts are, they’re essentially an anti-hero team in the Marvel franchise. And since it was announced that The Thunderbolts will have a film at the end of Phase Five in 2024, fans are praying that this anti-hero film won’t receive the same treatment as another anti-hero film that made its way to the cinema, twice.
The early end to an abandoned fantasy franchise makes a final streaming stand
A franchise that earned over $1.5 billion at the box office across three installments hardly sounds like a candidate to be given the boot and ended much earlier than planned, but the law of diminishing returns quickly set in when it came to The Chronicles of Narnia. The Lion, The...
