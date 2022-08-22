Read full article on original website
Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted
Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
How Prince Charles Reportedly Tried To Get Back At Princess Diana
While the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales, had all the makings of a fairytale, the truth about their marriage is that it wasn't a match made in heaven. Not only did Charles reportedly confess to Diana that he didn't love her the night of their wedding, but both royals engaged in extramarital affairs throughout their union.
Queen Elizabeth And Prince Charles' Plans On The Anniversary Of Diana's Death Speak Volumes
It's no secret that Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana were not on the best of terms. This strained relationship had a lot to do with the fact that the Princess of Wales was very outspoken about her feelings toward the royal family, which as Boston University associate professor Arianne Chernock told Reader's Digest, Diana described as "cold, heartless, and unfeeling; unsympathetic."
Royal Author Reveals Why Prince Charles Will Never Escape His Marriage To Princess Diana
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage has been examined countless times over the years. The Prince and Princess of Wales may have seemed to have a fairytale union from the start, but their marriage had an unhappy end followed by Diana's tragic death. The couple first met in 1977 but didn't begin dating until 1980 (via Brides). The pair tied the knot in a huge wedding that was watched by many across the globe and went on to welcome two sons together, Princes William and Harry.
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Bodyguard Makes A Bold Claim About Princess Diana's Plans Before Her Tragic Death
The 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's tragic death on August 31, 1997 is only days away, but no matter how much time passes, she's still missed just as much as when the news first broke. Nicknamed "The People's Princess," Diana transformed from a lonely young woman into royalty after marrying Prince Charles. Though she was admired for her relatability and dedication to humanitarian work, per CNN, she also attracted rabid media attention. Just before her death, she was called "the most photographed woman in the world" by the press, with photographers following her everywhere from the airport to her own apartment (via The New York Times).
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Welcome A Special New Family Member
When Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, chose to leave their duties and the United Kingdom behind for a more quiet life in California, fans of the royal family were not thrilled. While the Duke of Sussex shared that he chose to leave the U.K. for his family's safety, their approval rating still went down amongst royal supporters.
Princess Diana's Bodyguard Shares His Hot Take On Prince Harry's Security Drama
When Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle moved in 2020 from the United Kingdom to Montecito, California, the UK government announced it would not provide the royal couple with security whenever they visit the UK, even though Prince Harry himself offered to pay for it. The decision prompted the Duke of Sussex to file not one, but two lawsuits against the the British Home Office seeking police protection for his family, according to Newsweek. Metro reports that the Duke and Duchess are scheduled to attend charity events in the UK in September 2022, which will be their first trip to the country since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
British Politician Lashes Out Over Meghan Markle's Life Choices
The release of the Duchess of Sussex's highly-anticipated "Archetypes" podcast has thrust her back into the spotlight once again, and unsurprisingly she's not being cast in a flattering light. Listeners absolutely ripped Meghan Markle's first podcast apart, with critics arguing she came across as completely self-obsessed and didn't even give distinguished guest, and living legend, Serena Williams the room to adequately express herself.
Royal Sources Have A Very Different Recollection Of Meghan Markle's Fire Incident
Earlier this week, Meghan Markle opened up about a terrifying situation involving Archie, shocking royal watchers in the process. The Duchess of Sussex discussed the incident, which occurred in 2019, during the debut episode of her long-gestating podcast, "Archetypes." The mother of two shared how she was on a royal...
How Queen Elizabeth Unexpectedly Became A TikTok Star
Royal videos have been creating a sensation on TikTok lately. Users of the platform have been delighted by Prince William and Catherine Middleton's partying past, and some are feeling nostalgic over the brotherly bond between William and Prince Harry on William's wedding day. Now it's Queen Elizabeth's turn. The monarch's...
The UK's Currency Is Going To Look A Lot Different After Charles Becomes King
The summer of 2022 was a special one for Queen Elizabeth II, as she celebrated 70 years spent on the throne during her Platinum Jubilee festivities. The event marked the first of its kind, being the only Platinum Jubilee to ever take place in the United Kingdom (via the BBC). After the Jubilee celebrations, her majesty enjoyed a much-deserved vacation at her traditional getaway spot, Balmoral Castle, according to People, and she'll soon be welcoming Prince William and Kate Middleton as neighbors close to her Windsor residence, per CNN.
Everything We Know About Archie And Lilibet's Nannies
It's been a long time coming, but the Duchess of Sussex's highly-anticipated podcast, "Archetypes," is finally here, and suffice to say she's not mincing her words. During the debut episode, which featured tennis star Serena Williams as a guest contributor, Meghan Markle opened up about a terrifying situation involving Archie. As the former "Suits" star recalled, she and husband Prince Harry were on a royal tour of South Africa back in 2019 when they received word about a fire in the little boy's nursery.
Here's How The Spanish Royal Children Actually Live
Crown Princess of Spain Leonor and her younger sister Infanta Sofia of Spain may look like your average sisters, but they definitely aren't part of an average family. The daughters of King Felipe the VI of Spain and Her Majesty Queen Letizia, these royals are living the lives many commoners dream of.
