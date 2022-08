Park City Mountain winter 2022/23 opening day scheduled for Nov. 18

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Mountain Resort (PCMR) announced its scheduled opening day for the winter season to be Friday, November 18.

Single-day lift ticket sales are limited but can be purchased in advance on the PCMR website. Lift tickets will be available to buy online in the coming weeks.

Season passes are available for purchase now, including Epic Day Passes, with prices going up after Labor Day.

Early season parking is free from November 18 through December 12 but will still require reservations. To learn more about the parking reservation system, check out PCMR’s website . There will also be a parking information session on Friday, September 22, from 5 – 6:30 p.m.

