Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Apple Officially Announces 'Far Out' Event for September 7
Apple will be holding its next event on September 7, the company announced today with an invite featuring the tagline "Far Out." Like previous event announcements, outside of a tagline and time and date, Apple did not share any details on what we can expect; there is a high probability that the iPhone 14 will headline the show. Rumors for the iPhone 14 suggest the next generation of Apple's smartphone will not include a "Mini" model like the iPhone 12 and 13 series.
What Movie Plot Twist Did You Genuinely, 110%, Without A Doubt Not See Coming?
Absolutely no "I saw it coming, but it's still good" answers allowed in here!
IGN
Netflix Cancels Resident Evil Series After One Season
Netflix's Resident Evil series has been canceled after one season. Deadline reports that Netflix will not renew its adaptation of the Capcom survival horror series which premiered its first eight-episodes season on July 14. While it debuted in the Top 10 rankings, the series quickly fell off the radar following...
Comments / 0