Read full article on original website
Related
What Movie Plot Twist Did You Genuinely, 110%, Without A Doubt Not See Coming?
Absolutely no "I saw it coming, but it's still good" answers allowed in here!
IGN
Best Game of Thrones Character Face-Off: The Winner Revealed
Last week, in celebration of the premiere of Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, we asked you to help us decide which Game of Thrones character was the best of them all. Now, after thousands and thousands of battles with matchups like Jon Snow vs. Daenerys Targaryen and Arya Stark vs. Sandor "The Hound" Clegane, the greatest Game of Thrones character has earned their right to sit upon IGN's Iron Throne.
IGN
Netflix Cancels Resident Evil Series After One Season
Netflix's Resident Evil series has been canceled after one season. Deadline reports that Netflix will not renew its adaptation of the Capcom survival horror series which premiered its first eight-episodes season on July 14. While it debuted in the Top 10 rankings, the series quickly fell off the radar following...
IGN
Paddy Considine Says House of the Dragon Childbirth Scene Was Even More Brutal and Emotional to Shoot
The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon’s first episode The Heirs of the Dragon. House of the Dragon premiered on August 22 and old fans of the Game of Thrones series and prospective viewers flocked to check out the new HBO show. The first episode features all elements that one would come to expect from the prequel, as it introduces the setting and the main characters.
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Wild Arms and Shadow Hearts Creators Take to Kickstarter to Make Spiritual Successors to Both Games
Wild Bunch Productions and Yukikaze have announced a “double Kickstarter” campaign for two games, Armed Fantasia: To the End of the Wilderness, and Penny Blood. The former is a spiritual successor to Wild Arms while the latter is one for Shadow Hearts. Wild Bunch is made of creators...
IGN
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me - First Look
We took our first look at a 30-minute gameplay presentation for The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, the final chapter in Supermassive Games' horror adventure series. The Devil in Me has seemingly made some tweaks to the gameplay that appear to be for the better. Previewed by Gabriel Moss.
IGN
Gamescom 2022: The Best Stuff We’ve Seen So Far
From the bloodiest to the bloody brilliant, these are the very best things we've seen at Gamescom 2022 so far. We'll be adding to this feature as we see and play more games as the show goes on, so be sure to come back throughout the week!. Dead Island 2...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Ezra Miller Reportedly Meets With WB Discovery Execs to Save The Flash
Ezra Miller has been on an apology tour over the past couple weeks, with their latest stop reportedly being a meeting with the heads of the Warner Bros. film division. THR reports that Miller and their agent, Scott Metzger, met with WB film chairs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, where they reportedly apologized for bringing negative attention to the The Flash. Miller also reportedly reaffirmed their commitment to the movie, which has been rumored to be under threat amid a flurry of controversy surrounding the actor.
IGN
The Witcher 3 Wiki Guide
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Wiki Guide features a full Walkthrough for every Main Quest and Side Quest, a complete list of Console Commands and Cheats, detailed Interactive Maps, along with guides to Hidden Treasure, Monster Hunts, Alchemy, Crafting, Upgrades, and so much more. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is...
IGN
Soul Hackers 2
Get another look at Soul Hackers 2 in this latest trailer for the RPG, including a peek at demons, characters, and more. With humanity’s fate hanging in the balance, it is up to the Agents of Aion and their devil summoner allies to investigate the end of the world and save it from an imminent apocalypse.
IGN
Clarifying Horn Charm
The Clarifying Horn Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can boost attributes when worn. It has one upgraded version, the Clarifying Horn Charm +1. An accoutrement worn by the ancestral followers. Raises focus. Said to be a budding horn. The ancestral followers believed that the horns of a long-lived beast continue to bud like antlers, over and over again, until the beast one day becomes an ancestral spirit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Version 3.0 Guide
The massive Genshin Impact 3.0 update has arrived, bringing with it the new Sumeru region and much, much more. This Genshin 3.0 page covers everything you need to know about the new update, including Archon quests, character banners, events, and more. Genshin 3.0 Guide. Want to skip to something specific?...
IGN
Sandwalkers Gameplay Overview Trailer
Sandwalkers is a roguelike turn-based exploration game. Build your team, traverse varied hostile environments, face countless dangers, and gain knowledge that will help you find and resurrect the Mother Tree Umama.
IGN
DualSense Edge vs. Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller: How Do They Compare?
PlayStation has finally entered the realm of high-end “pro” controllers with the DualSense Edge, announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The features and design of the DualSense Edge clearly offer PlayStation players something similar to Xbox’s Elite controller lineup, particularly the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2. Pricing,...
IGN
Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon
Check out the trailer for Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon, the upcoming thriller movie starring Kate Hudson, Jun Jong Seo, Ed Skrein, Evan Whitten, and Craig Robinson. When a struggling single-mother (Hudson) befriends a mysterious mental institute escapee with supernatural powers (Jong Seo), she sees a lucrative opportunity to make some fast cash. But when they draw the attention of a detective (Craig Robinson), their luck starts to run out as the cops close in on their crime-spree.
Comments / 0