Voice of America
US Senator Arrives in Taiwan, Defying Angry Beijing
Taipei, Taiwan — A U.S. lawmaker on the Senate Commerce and Armed Services committees arrived in Taiwan Thursday on the third visit by a U.S. dignitary this month, defying pressure from Beijing to halt the trips. Senator Marsha Blackburn arrived in Taiwan's capital Taipei on board a U.S. military...
Voice of America
Experts: US Plans to Improve Missile Defense of Guam
Washington — The U.S. plans to dramatically improve the missile defense system on the island of Guam, its territory closest to China, a move urgently needed amid evolving missile and hypersonic weapon threats from Beijing, analysts say. The head of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, U.S. Navy Vice Admiral...
Voice of America
US Facing Pressure to Deny Iran's President Visa for UN Visit
Washington — The U.S. government is facing pressure from Iranian Americans and others not to grant visas and provide protection for Iran's hard-line president, Ebrahim Raisi, and other Iranian officials expected to attend next month's session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City. The State Department on...
Voice of America
Judge Orders Justice Department to Unseal Trump Search Affidavit
Washington — A federal judge directed the U.S. Justice Department late Thursday to unseal its redacted version of an affidavit it used to obtain a recent search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. U.S. magistrate judge Bruce Reinhart issued the order hours after the Justice Department...
Voice of America
9/11 Victims Not Entitled to Seize Afghan Central Bank Assets, US Judge Says
New york — A U.S. judge on Friday recommended that victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks not be allowed to seize billions of dollars of assets belonging to Afghanistan's central bank to satisfy court judgments they obtained against the Taliban. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan said...
Voice of America
Israel Attacks Emerging Iran Deal
JERUSALEM — The U.S. has reportedly weighed in on the latest proposal to revive an international nuclear deal with Iran. Israel’s prime minister has slammed the pact as it appears to be taking shape, saying it won’t stop Iran from becoming a nuclear state, and he warned that Israel will act to prevent Iran from possessing a nuclear weapon.
Voice of America
Experts Worry Digital Footprints Will Incriminate US Patients Seeking Abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of protections for abortion rights has intensified scrutiny of the personal data that technology firms collect. Apple, Facebook and Google typically comply with legal requests for user data. For women who live in states where most abortions are now illegal, their smartphones and devices could be used against them. Tina Trinh reports. Videographer: Saqib Ul Islam, Greg Flakus Video editor: Tina Trinh.
Voice of America
Official: US Seeks Constructive Communication With China Amid Rising Tensions
Washington — The United States says diplomatic channels with China remain open even after Beijing said it was cutting cooperation with the U.S. in areas such as climate change and counternarcotics. At the Pentagon, a senior official said the tempo of Chinese military activity around Taiwan is slower than...
Voice of America
For First Time, Facebook, Twitter Take Down Pro-US Influence Operation
San francisco — This summer, for the first time, Facebook and Twitter removed a network of fake user accounts promoting pro-Western policy positions to foreign audiences and critical of Russia, China and Iran, according to a new report. The accounts, which violated the companies' terms of service, "used deceptive...
Voice of America
Experts: Military Facilities Targeted by US in Syria Were Vital for Iran
Washington — Targets in Syria hit by U.S. airstrikes earlier this week were critical facilities for Iranian-linked groups operating in the country, experts said. The U.S. military said late Tuesday it carried out strikes in eastern Syria against “infrastructure facilities used by groups linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC].”
Voice of America
US Report Accuses China of Disinformation Campaign on Xinjiang
Washington — Members of the Uyghur diaspora are welcoming a U.S. State Department report on China’s efforts to manipulate global opinion regarding its western Xinjiang region but say Beijing’s approach is not new. “We have been highlighting China’s disinformation campaign on the Uyghur genocide for many years,”...
Voice of America
US Creates Arctic Ambassador as Russia, China Competition Rises
The United States said Friday it will create a position of Arctic ambassador to step up diplomacy as Russia and China increase their presence in waters opened up by climate change. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will soon name an ambassador-at-large who will engage with other Arctic nations, indigenous groups...
Voice of America
US, China Reach Agreement on Auditing China-Based Business Accounts
The United States and China announced an agreement Friday to allow U.S. regulators access to China-based accounts — a key first step in a process that could prevent about 200 Chinese companies from being kicked off U.S. stock exchanges. The agreement is a breakthrough in a longstanding dispute with...
Voice of America
Criminal Case Filed in Argentina Over China's Treatment of Uyghurs
Washington — A number of governments, including the U.S., have described China's treatment of Uyghurs as genocide and crimes against humanity, but no official court in any country has ever assessed evidence of China's alleged rights abuses against the Uyghurs. In addition, Chinese officials have vehemently denied allegations of genocide as "lies" concocted by U.S.-led anti-China forces.
Voice of America
African Health Ministers Approve Plan for Quality Health Care
GENEVA — Health ministers attending the World Health Organization’s 72nd Regional Committee for Africa in Lome, Togo have approved an eight-year strategy aimed at curbing disease and responding quickly to health emergencies. More than 400 people participated from 47 countries, including about 30 health ministers, who attended the...
Voice of America
Taliban Say Travel Ban Hurts Diplomacy and Dialogue With World
ISLAMABAD — Afghanistan’s Taliban on Thursday called for ending the travel ban on some of their leaders to help advance diplomacy, as the U.N. Security Council remains divided over whether to grant the exemption. A Security Council waiver allowing 13 Taliban leaders, including Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi,...
Voice of America
NKorea Says Fever Cases in Locked-Down Province Were Flu
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea said Friday it had confirmed that cases of unknown fever reported near its border with China were patients with the flu, state media reported. On Thursday the country said that it had locked down the area and mobilized medical teams after four fever...
Voice of America
China Cancels 23 Loans to Africa Amid 'Debt Trap' Debate
JOHANNESBURG — A recent announcement by China that it is forgiving 23 loans for 17 African countries may be motivated by accusations of "debt-trap diplomacy," say some analysts. Critics have long accused Beijing of practicing debt-trap diplomacy, suggesting it deliberately lends to countries that it knows cannot repay the...
Voice of America
US State Department Approves Potential Sale of Military Helicopters to Australia
WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department approved the potential sale of military helicopters and related equipment to Australia for an estimated cost of $1.95 billion, the Pentagon said, as Australia seeks to boost its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Australia had requested to buy 40 UH-60M Black Hawk...
Voice of America
Distribution of Chinese Funds by Solomon Islands PM Raises Questions
SYDNEY — The Solomon Islands prime minister’s office distributed Chinese government money to 39 out of 50 members of parliament twice last year, a budget committee was told, prompting criticism the payments were politically motivated. Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare, who switched the Islands’ diplomatic ties from Taiwan to...
