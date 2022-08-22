Read full article on original website
The Inside Story-A World of Refugees
For World Refugee Day, stories from around the world by those forced to flee from home. From the War in Ukraine to xenophobia in Africa and the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan, refugees and their will to survive. Now on The Inside Story: A World of Refugees. The Inside Story:
Australia Offers Community Resettlement Help for New Refugees
SYDNEY — Refugees arriving this week in Australia from Syria, Afghanistan and Myanmar will be given help under a new resettlement program. The migrants will be met by specially trained community support groups who will help them resettle and integrate into their new communities. The $6 million Community Refugee...
Ethiopian Government Launches Airstrike on Tigray Capital Mekelle
Gambella, Ethiopia — An Ethiopian government airstrike hit the capital of the volatile Tigray region Friday, reportedly killing several people. The airstrike followed the collapse of a humanitarian cease-fire in northern Ethiopia that had halted fighting for five months. The French news agency Agence France-Presse reports that just before...
Drought Forcing New Arrivals in Somali Relief Camps to Eat Animal Skins
BAIDOA, SOMALIA — Somali authorities say a record drought has created near-famine conditions in South West state. New arrivals at relief camps say they are eating animal skins to survive. Baidoa, the administrative capital of Somalia’s South West state, is one of the worst drought-affected areas in the country....
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: War Babies
VOA speaks to an engineer inside the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine. Turkey is deepening its trades relations with Russia in the face of Western sanctions against Moscow. And since February, more than 100,000 children have been born in Ukraine.
Pentagon: US Killed ‘Iranian-Affiliated Militants’ in Retaliatory Strikes in Syria
Pentagon — At least three “Iranian-affiliated militants” were killed in multiple U.S. strikes in northeast Syria over the past 24 hours, the Pentagon said Thursday. Pentagon press secretary Air Force General Pat Ryder told reporters the first U.S. strike was in response to Wednesday’s rocket attacks against two U.S. mission support sites, in which three U.S. service members suffered minor injuries. The U.S. strike killed two to three militants, according to an initial assessment.
Political Journalists in Pakistan Face Slew of Attacks
A series of Twitter notifications alerted Gharidah Farooqi that she was once again at the center of a harassment campaign. A hashtag, using a Pakistani term for prostitute, pulled in tens of thousands of hate-filled posts directed at the political journalist. “I had already seen the hashtag at night but...
US Forces Respond to Rocket Attacks in Syria
The U.S. military said Wednesday it destroyed vehicles and equipment used to launch rockets at two sites used by U.S. troops in northeastern Syria. A U.S. Central Command statement said the U.S. response, which involved attack helicopters, killed two or three “suspected Iran-backed militants” and destroyed vehicles and other equipment used to launch the rockets.
For First Time, Facebook, Twitter Take Down Pro-US Influence Operation
San francisco — This summer, for the first time, Facebook and Twitter removed a network of fake user accounts promoting pro-Western policy positions to foreign audiences and critical of Russia, China and Iran, according to a new report. The accounts, which violated the companies' terms of service, "used deceptive...
Even with Political Nemesis Prayuth on the Ropes, Thai Democracy Advocates Still Glum
Bangkok — The suspension of Thailand’s unpopular prime minister, Prayuth Chan-O-Cha, was given a lukewarm welcome Thursday by pro-democracy forces, who say his replacement — another elderly ex-army chief — shows the same authoritarian players still dominate national politics. Prayuth was suspended from office Wednesday by...
Experts: US Plans to Improve Missile Defense of Guam
Washington — The U.S. plans to dramatically improve the missile defense system on the island of Guam, its territory closest to China, a move urgently needed amid evolving missile and hypersonic weapon threats from Beijing, analysts say. The head of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, U.S. Navy Vice Admiral...
Taliban Say Travel Ban Hurts Diplomacy and Dialogue With World
ISLAMABAD — Afghanistan’s Taliban on Thursday called for ending the travel ban on some of their leaders to help advance diplomacy, as the U.N. Security Council remains divided over whether to grant the exemption. A Security Council waiver allowing 13 Taliban leaders, including Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi,...
Analysts: Erdogan's Future Pinned to Russia
Turkey is deepening trade relations with Russia in the face of Western sanctions against Moscow. Political observers say Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could be relying on Russian support to help ease Turkey's growing economic woes as he faces reelection next year. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
9/11 Victims Not Entitled to Seize Afghan Central Bank Assets, US Judge Says
New york — A U.S. judge on Friday recommended that victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks not be allowed to seize billions of dollars of assets belonging to Afghanistan's central bank to satisfy court judgments they obtained against the Taliban. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan said...
Turkey, Finland, Sweden Discuss Security Concerns, to Keep Meeting Through Autumn
HELSINKI — Officials from Turkey, Finland and Sweden agreed on Friday to keep meeting in the coming months to discuss security concerns that Turkey raised as a precondition for allowing the two Nordic countries to join the NATO military alliance. Officials from the three countries held their first such...
US Creates Arctic Ambassador as Russia, China Competition Rises
The United States said Friday it will create a position of Arctic ambassador to step up diplomacy as Russia and China increase their presence in waters opened up by climate change. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will soon name an ambassador-at-large who will engage with other Arctic nations, indigenous groups...
WFP Chief Alleges TPLF Stole Fuel Designated for Humanitarian Use
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA — Ethiopia’s government has joined the World Food Program in condemning Tigrayan forces for allegedly stealing more than half-a-million liters of fuel meant for delivering food aid. David Beasley, head of the U.N.’s World Food Program, said Thursday on Twitter that Tigrayan forces stole 570,000...
US Facing Pressure to Deny Iran's President Visa for UN Visit
Washington — The U.S. government is facing pressure from Iranian Americans and others not to grant visas and provide protection for Iran's hard-line president, Ebrahim Raisi, and other Iranian officials expected to attend next month's session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City. The State Department on...
US State Department Approves Potential Sale of Military Helicopters to Australia
WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department approved the potential sale of military helicopters and related equipment to Australia for an estimated cost of $1.95 billion, the Pentagon said, as Australia seeks to boost its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Australia had requested to buy 40 UH-60M Black Hawk...
Attacks Increase Against Somaliland Media
Mogadishu, Somalia — Amid protests that turned deadly, persistent drought and election controversies, Somaliland's media are coming under attack. Arbitrary arrests, threats, beatings. Somaliland's journalists are bearing the brunt of a spike in attacks, media associations say. In a recent incident, police in Hargeisa, the capital of the breakaway...
