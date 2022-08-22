Pentagon — At least three “Iranian-affiliated militants” were killed in multiple U.S. strikes in northeast Syria over the past 24 hours, the Pentagon said Thursday. Pentagon press secretary Air Force General Pat Ryder told reporters the first U.S. strike was in response to Wednesday’s rocket attacks against two U.S. mission support sites, in which three U.S. service members suffered minor injuries. The U.S. strike killed two to three militants, according to an initial assessment.

