The Best Pantry Organization Ideas to Help You Stay Neat and Tidy

Scouted/The Daily Beast/iStock/Pc Photography.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re lucky enough to have a pantry in your kitchen, you know that things can get really messy in there—and fast. No matter how much space you have to work with, stuff just accumulates, which makes it feel like you’re re-organizing it every single day. Who has time for that? That’s exactly why you need some pantry organization ideas to help you get your life—or your dried goods, at least—in order.

There are plenty of easy-to-use tools and accessories out there to help you clearly see what you’ve got in your pantry , so you don’t keep buying the same stuff (... and wasting money in the process). And, of course, having all your pantry essentials arranged in neat rows can do your mental health a serious solid. It’s hard to thrive in chaos and clutter, after all.

From can risers to pasta containers, these pantry organization ideas , hacks, and tools will help you create a dry goods storage area you can actually feel good about.

mDesign Plastic Food Storage Container

Even when they’re arranged in neat little rows, it’s easy to lose track of all the canned goods on your shelves. This two-pack riser system creates two shelves, so you can clearly see all of your cans and other small items. Just pop it on your shelf, arrange your cans, and enjoy.

Buy mDesign Plastic Food Storage Container at Amazon, $27

Wire Pantry Baskets

Ever tried to neatly stack chips, pretzels, and other bagged snacks? Exactly. These wire baskets create a secure space to house those bags in neat spaces. And, because you have four, each of your go-to snacks will have its own space.

Buy Wire Pantry Baskets at Amazon, $22

OXO 10-Piece Pop Storage Containers

Go all in with this impressive container set. It features clear containers with OXO POP’s airtight seal , so you can keep your dry goods at peak freshness. The 10 containers (with coordinating lids) are stackable, allowing you to truly make use of your pantry space. They’re also incredibly durable, just in case of butter fingers.

Buy OXO 10-Piece Pop Storage Containers at Williams Sonoma, $113

Fooyoo Cereal Containers

Unless you tend to scarf it down within days of opening it, cereal can get stale pretty quickly. Not only that, leaving those bags open can attract bugs—and nobody wants that in their pantry. These clear storage containers have a silicone seal for maximum freshness, while a flip top makes it easy to pour out the goods.

Buy Fooyoo Cereal Containers at Amazon, $20

Rubbermaid Freshworks Saver

Storing produce like apples and bananas in the fridge is kind of… gross. But leaving them sitting out can raise the risk of attracting fruit flies and other bugs. These stackable containers from Rubbermaid help create a designated space for the product you don’t want to refrigerate. They also feature a built-in FreshVent filter to regulate the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide to stretch out the life of your produce.

Buy Rubbermaid Freshworks Saver at Amazon, $8

Komax Biokips Extra Large Food Containers

These food containers are perfect for baking ingredients like flour and sugar. Each has a lid that seals tightly, along with an open-door hatch that snaps shut. The included measuring cup removes the need to tote one with you every time you need to scoop ingredients for a recipe.

Buy Komax Biokips Extra Large Food Containers at Amazon, $28

The Home Edit Clear Stackable Pantry DrawersDown from $80

Smaller items like rice packets, individual cracker packs, and chocolates can end up shoved into nooks and crannies. These clear drawers make it easy to organize them—and actually, see what’s inside. The drawers are stackable, so you can make good use of the vertical space you have.

Buy The Home Edit Clear Stackable Pantry Drawers at The Container Store, $70

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons , Ashley Furniture coupons , Macy’s coupons , and Overstock coupons .

Read more at The Daily Beast.