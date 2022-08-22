Newburgh Man Who Lied About Being State Trooper Admits To Hate Crime, DA Says

William J. Ryan Photo Credit: Town of Newburgh Police

A Hudson Valley man who lied about being an off-duty state trooper has pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon.

Orange County resident William Ryan, age 61, of Newburgh, pleaded guilty to the incident which took place in June, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

On Saturday, June 11, an off-duty Town of Wallkill Police lieutenant was driving with his son in the City of Newburgh when Ryan engaged in a verbal dispute with the officer before calling him a racial epithet and driving off, said the DA's Office.

Ryan then followed the lieutenant and waived a knife at him. Ryan approached the lieutenant’s vehicle, threatened him, and displayed a blade inches from his face, they added.

He then left, then returned and began cursing and using racial epithets again and jabbing the blade into the open window of the lieutenant’s vehicle while threatening to stab him, the DA's Office said.

After fleeing, the City of Newburgh Police was later able to identify Ryan as the suspect. In custody, Ryan admitted to being the perpetrator, police said at the time.

During the plea proceedings, Ryan admitted that he unlawfully possessed a knife that he used to place or attempt to place the Lieutenant in reasonable fear of physical injury, serious physical injury, or death, the DA's Office said.

He further admitted that he was motivated, in whole or in part, to commit the offenses against the lieutenant based on a belief or perception about his race. He apologized for his actions, officials said.

“Hate has no place in our community,” said Hoovler. “This defendant’s reprehensible conduct is particularly troubling because of the hatred that motivated it. While thankfully no one was hurt during this violent episode, it is nevertheless a reminder that we must be diligent in addressing such conduct."

The District Attorney’s Office will recommend that Ryan serve a split sentence of six months in prison and five years of probation as well as 500 hours of community service when he is sentenced in November.

