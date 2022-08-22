ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old girl dies in UTV crash in Muskego

By Jackson Danbeck
A 17-year-old female died after she hit her head while driving a utility terrain vehicle in Muskego Sunday evening.

Muskego police said the incident happened around the W12700 block of Union Church Drive around 7 p.m.

First responders found the victim deceased at the scene of the crash. She was a resident of Milwaukee and a passenger of the UTV when the crash happened, police said.

The Waukesha County Medical Examiner and the state DNR are investigating.

