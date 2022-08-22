Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Tule River Tribe Calls On California For Assistance After Well Runs Dry
Tribe Requests $6.6 Million To Improve Existing Water Infrastructure. Tule River Tribe Chairman Neil Peyron calls on the California Legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom to assist the Tribe with its immediate water crisis. “Every Summer, the Tule River Tribe faces water shortages,” said Chairman Neil Peyron. “This year, the problems...
Lobster fishing union drops lawsuit about new whale closure
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A lobster fishing union in Maine has decided to drop part of its lawsuit against the federal government over new restrictions meant to protect rare whales. The Maine Lobstering Union sued the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration after the government instated a seasonal ban on...
ALFI INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Alfi, Inc. - ALF
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Alfi, Inc. (“Alfi” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: ALF). On October 28, 2021, the...
EMTs suspended after death of premature infant
WOONSOCKET – The cardiac licenses of Woonsocket EMTs Shawn Hoyle and Jarrod Martin were suspended by the Rhode Island Department of Health after they allegedly failed to follow protocols while treating a newborn baby who later died. On Aug. 1, Martin and Hoyle responded to the home of a...
