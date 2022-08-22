ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Once free, Park City Mountain Village announces new parking fees

By Jeff Tavss
 4 days ago
Along with skis, poles and goggles, skiers hitting the slopes in Park City will also need to bring some extra cash this year.

Starting this season, Park City Mountain Village will charge $25 to park at the resort to go along with mandatory parking reservations.

While parking had been free in previous seasons, the resort announced earlier this year that there would now be a fee for skiers. The exact amount was not known until Park City Mountain Village announced the $25 charge online.

The fee will take effect beginning Dec. 12 and last through April 2. Parking at Canyons Village and off-site overflow lots will remain free.

In addition, all parking reservations will remain free for carpools with four or more people, and early and late season parking reservations will also be allowed with no charge.

No matter the cost, parking reservations will be required seven days a week at the resort until 1 p.m.

Park City Mountain Village announced Monday that the opening date for 2022 will be Friday, Nov. 18.

