Arizona State

IBM INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of International Business Machines Corporation - IBM

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into International Business Machines Corporation (“IBM”) (NYSE: IBM). On October 20, 2021, the Company announced its...
Lobster fishing union drops lawsuit about new whale closure

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A lobster fishing union in Maine has decided to drop part of its lawsuit against the federal government over new restrictions meant to protect rare whales. The Maine Lobstering Union sued the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration after the government instated a seasonal ban on...
EMTs suspended after death of premature infant

WOONSOCKET – The cardiac licenses of Woonsocket EMTs Shawn Hoyle and Jarrod Martin were suspended by the Rhode Island Department of Health after they allegedly failed to follow protocols while treating a newborn baby who later died. On Aug. 1, Martin and Hoyle responded to the home of a...
