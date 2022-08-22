RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Police say a Rapid City man has been arrested for Attempted Murder following a shooting incident Tuesday evening. Police say they were dispatched to the area of 17 New York Street just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. On arrival, police located several witnesses and learned the incident had started as a verbal altercation between two males outside of 17 New York Street. One male got into a nearby Dodge pickup, while a passenger in the truck brandished a firearm and fired multiple shots in the direction of the other male. The vehicle then fled the area.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO