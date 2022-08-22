Read full article on original website
Deadwood gaming down in July
DEADWOOD, S.D. – According to statistics released this week by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, Deadwood’s July 2022 gaming handle was down 8.00 percent over July of 2021, with slot machine handle decreasing by 8.17 percent, when compared to July of 2021. The table game handle decreased by 8.46 percent when compared to 2021 July’s table game handle. Deadwood’s sports wagering recorded its lowest monthly wager action since last September’s kickoff. Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,296,295 in “free-play” for the month of July, leaving taxable adjusted gross revenues of $11,867,265 for July of 2022.
Shane Richard Vansickel
Shane Richard Vansickel, 51 of Spearfish, SD, died Monday, August 22, 2022, in Spearfish. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Sturgis United Methodist Church in Sturgis, SD. Interment will be at 3:00 p.m. at the Vansickel Cemetery, Opal, SD.
Sturgis officially dedicates Gold Star Families Memorial Monument
STURGIS, S.D. – During their annual community appreciation picnic Wednesday evening, the city of Sturgis officially dedicated its Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. An unveiling of the monument took place earlier this summer and during this year’s Military Appreciation Day at the Motorcycle Rally. The memorial monument is...
Sherrill Mae Culbertson Dennis
Sherrill Mae Culbertson Dennis, 72, was born on May 16, 1950, to Robert Andrew Culbertson and Edna Marie (Erickson) Culbertson in Sturgis, South Dakota. She passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at home, of glioblastoma, surrounded by her loved ones. She graduated in 1969 in Sturgis, South Dakota. In...
Montana’s Sage Newman breaks saddle bronc earnings record ahead of NFR
MELSTONE, MT. – The amazing season of saddle bronc rider Sage Newman got even better this past weekend. Newman earned $23,634 at four different rodeos, highlighted by his $13,902 payday at the Xtreme Bronc Finals in Rapid City, S.D., on Aug. 21. By earning that amount Newman upped his...
Kathleen Mae Wainman
Kathleen Mae Wainman, 75, of Belle Fourche, passed away peacefully in her home with her husband by her side on the morning of August 18, 2022. Kathy was born March 18, 1947, in Malta, MT, to Earl and Dorothy Harden. She was the second of three children, with two brothers.
Law enforcement increases presence at Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Law enforcement in Rapid City say they will have an increased presence at the Central States Fair following gunshots on both Sunday and Monday. In the latest shooting, Pennington County deputies arrested 18-year-old Kasey John Arehart of Rapid City on three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm.
Active cases drop significantly; new cases total 1,585 in weekly COVID-19 report
STURGIS, S.D. – Health officials reported 1,585 new cases of COVID-19 in their weekly report. That is up from 1,438 last week. Active cases, however, saw a significant drop as the Department of Health listed 1,114 – down from 4,210 active cases last week. Hospitalizations due to the...
Man found guilty of killing Ty Scott sentenced to 7 years in prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A man found guilty of killing a 19-year-old man in Keystone was sentenced Wednesday to serve seven years in prison. Maxton Pfeiffer, 22, was convicted in March for the killing Ty Scott in June of 2018. Pfeiffer was at a home on First Street in...
Police apprehend third person of interest in double homicide case
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A third person authorities have identified as a person of interest in a fatal shooting has been arrested. Rapid City police say 20-year old Chase Quickbear was taken into custody by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Wednesday evening. Authorities are still searching for 15-year-old Rochelle...
Authorities say person of interest in double homicide arrested in Mission area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Authorities say a person of interest in a recent double homicide in Rapid City was arrested Tuesday night. Robert Yellow Bird was apprehended by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services at an apartment in the Mission area. Rosebud police zeroed in on Yellow Bird...
Man accused of fatal beating sentenced to 22 years
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Rapid city man was sentenced 22 years in prison Wednesday for first-degree murder. Lawrence Mexican was initially charged with second-degree murder after he beat Harry Black Bear to death. The incident took place in June of 2020 when police were called to a room...
Authorities identify victims of Saturday double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The two victims in a August 20 double homicide have been identified. 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City were found dead in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. Their identities follow Tuesday night’s arrest of 17-year-old Robert Yellow...
Pennington County authorities identify man killed in early Sunday morning shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s office has released the name of the individual who was fatally shot early Sunday at a rural residence on Country Road. The deceased subject has been identified as 30 year-old Acey Morrison of Rapid City. The homeowner, who is also...
Rapid City police arrest man for attempted murder after Tuesday shooting incident
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Police say a Rapid City man has been arrested for Attempted Murder following a shooting incident Tuesday evening. Police say they were dispatched to the area of 17 New York Street just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. On arrival, police located several witnesses and learned the incident had started as a verbal altercation between two males outside of 17 New York Street. One male got into a nearby Dodge pickup, while a passenger in the truck brandished a firearm and fired multiple shots in the direction of the other male. The vehicle then fled the area.
