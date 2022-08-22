ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

kbhbradio.com

Sturgis officially dedicates Gold Star Families Memorial Monument

STURGIS, S.D. – During their annual community appreciation picnic Wednesday evening, the city of Sturgis officially dedicated its Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. An unveiling of the monument took place earlier this summer and during this year’s Military Appreciation Day at the Motorcycle Rally. The memorial monument is...
STURGIS, SD
kbhbradio.com

Sherrill Mae Culbertson Dennis

Sherrill Mae Culbertson Dennis, 72, was born on May 16, 1950, to Robert Andrew Culbertson and Edna Marie (Erickson) Culbertson in Sturgis, South Dakota. She passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at home, of glioblastoma, surrounded by her loved ones. She graduated in 1969 in Sturgis, South Dakota. In...
STURGIS, SD
kbhbradio.com

Shane Richard Vansickel

Shane Richard Vansickel, 51 of Spearfish, SD, died Monday, August 22, 2022, in Spearfish. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Sturgis United Methodist Church in Sturgis, SD. Interment will be at 3:00 p.m. at the Vansickel Cemetery, Opal, SD.
SPEARFISH, SD
kbhbradio.com

Kathleen Mae Wainman

Kathleen Mae Wainman, 75, of Belle Fourche, passed away peacefully in her home with her husband by her side on the morning of August 18, 2022. Kathy was born March 18, 1947, in Malta, MT, to Earl and Dorothy Harden. She was the second of three children, with two brothers.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
kbhbradio.com

Deadwood gaming down in July

DEADWOOD, S.D. – According to statistics released this week by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, Deadwood’s July 2022 gaming handle was down 8.00 percent over July of 2021, with slot machine handle decreasing by 8.17 percent, when compared to July of 2021. The table game handle decreased by 8.46 percent when compared to 2021 July’s table game handle. Deadwood’s sports wagering recorded its lowest monthly wager action since last September’s kickoff. Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,296,295 in “free-play” for the month of July, leaving taxable adjusted gross revenues of $11,867,265 for July of 2022.
DEADWOOD, SD
kbhbradio.com

Law enforcement increases presence at Central States Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Law enforcement in Rapid City say they will have an increased presence at the Central States Fair following gunshots on both Sunday and Monday. In the latest shooting, Pennington County deputies arrested 18-year-old Kasey John Arehart of Rapid City on three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm.
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Police apprehend third person of interest in double homicide case

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A third person authorities have identified as a person of interest in a fatal shooting has been arrested. Rapid City police say 20-year old Chase Quickbear was taken into custody by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Wednesday evening. Authorities are still searching for 15-year-old Rochelle...
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Authorities identify victims of Saturday double homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The two victims in a August 20 double homicide have been identified. 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City were found dead in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. Their identities follow Tuesday night’s arrest of 17-year-old Robert Yellow...
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Man accused of fatal beating sentenced to 22 years

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Rapid city man was sentenced 22 years in prison Wednesday for first-degree murder. Lawrence Mexican was initially charged with second-degree murder after he beat Harry Black Bear to death. The incident took place in June of 2020 when police were called to a room...
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Rapid City police arrest man for attempted murder after Tuesday shooting incident

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Police say a Rapid City man has been arrested for Attempted Murder following a shooting incident Tuesday evening. Police say they were dispatched to the area of 17 New York Street just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. On arrival, police located several witnesses and learned the incident had started as a verbal altercation between two males outside of 17 New York Street. One male got into a nearby Dodge pickup, while a passenger in the truck brandished a firearm and fired multiple shots in the direction of the other male. The vehicle then fled the area.
RAPID CITY, SD

