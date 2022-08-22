Read full article on original website
Sweltering heat and humidity ahead of increasing rain chances
Expect hot, humid weather this weekend with just a few isolated showers. Another change in the weather pattern brings occasionally stormy weather next week. -- Sean Kelly
Video captures dramatic Dallas ISD rescue of kids clinging to tree in high water
DALLAS — Historic flooding came to North Texas on Monday, bringing down rain that came fast and with force, flooding homes, cars, businesses, roads and freeways. The area saw nearly 10 inches of rain in just a 24-hour span, with Dallas and Fort Worth getting over nine inches of rain.
Texas Dries Up Midweek, High Chance of Flooding Rains Sunday Night in Dallas Area
Weather forecasts for Texas include drying up during the midweek and flooding rains from Sunday night to the next morning. Over 9 inches of rain fell on the Dallas area on Monday, causing severe flooding throughout the city and setting new records. Some nearby areas also experienced as much as a foot of rain in just one day. While AccuWeather forecasters predict that central Texas will dry out by midweek, they also predict that flooding will continue in some areas of the south-central United States.
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
Flooding in Dallas-Fort Worth area disrupts freight operations
Torrential rains and heavy flooding on Monday forced road closures and route changes for transportation businesses across the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Ruby Lee, principal at logistics provider Ultimate Transportation, said flooded roads delayed some of her drivers for hours. Ultimate Transportation is based in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite.
1 dies in major flooding in Dallas area
Cars were submerged in the rising waters the Dallas area saw. The city's drainage system couldn't handle all of the heavy rain.
Record rainfall in North Texas leads to hundreds of high water rescues
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Record rainfall in North Texas since Sunday night led to hundreds of high water rescues and at least one fatality in Dallas. By late afternoon on Aug. 22, Fort Worth firefighters has responded to 174 high water rescues. They also reported 500 calls for service (including EMS calls and structure fires) between midnight and 4 p.m. The rainfall was incredible, and a much needed respite from the intense summer heat and drought conditions. During the 24-hour period, the metroplex got a total of 9.19" of rain.It was the second wettest August (so far) for Dallas-Fort Worth. The weather event also ranked...
Flash flooding in North Texas leads to high-water rescues, road closures and submerged cars
DALLAS - A state of disaster has been declared in Dallas County after a day of intense, deadly rainfall. High water rescues happened again and again Monday morning as many parts of North Texas received record rainfall with vehicles being left stranded. After a bone-dry summer, in one day, this...
Widespread rain causes flooding, closures, outages
First responders placed barricades near the Pritchett Road and Jess Hinton roads in Seven Points following the significant rainfall Aug. 22. The First Monday arbors were completely under water as a result of the downpour Aug 22. Courtesy Photo. Roadways across the area were overrun with water. Some roads became...
Dallas Flooding: 60-Year-Old Uber Driver Dies as Car Gets Swept Away
A 60-year-old Uber driver from Dallas has died after the city’s heavy flooding carried her vehicle away. The tragic news comes as Texas recently saw its wettest day in history in August. Police in Mesquite confirmed the victim’s car had overturned under a bridge when the flash flooding receded....
