Texas State

natureworldnews.com

Texas Dries Up Midweek, High Chance of Flooding Rains Sunday Night in Dallas Area

Weather forecasts for Texas include drying up during the midweek and flooding rains from Sunday night to the next morning. Over 9 inches of rain fell on the Dallas area on Monday, causing severe flooding throughout the city and setting new records. Some nearby areas also experienced as much as a foot of rain in just one day. While AccuWeather forecasters predict that central Texas will dry out by midweek, they also predict that flooding will continue in some areas of the south-central United States.
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Boy abducted in North Texas found safe; Amber Alert discontinued

DE SOTO, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple media outlets in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are reporting the boy allegedly abducted Thursday night has been found safe and the Amber Alert has been discontinued. Friday morning, the DeSoto Police Department asked the public for help in their search for 12-year-old Brandon Massey,...
DESOTO, TX
freightwaves.com

Flooding in Dallas-Fort Worth area disrupts freight operations

Torrential rains and heavy flooding on Monday forced road closures and route changes for transportation businesses across the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Ruby Lee, principal at logistics provider Ultimate Transportation, said flooded roads delayed some of her drivers for hours. Ultimate Transportation is based in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite.
DALLAS, TX
KENS 5

Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations

TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
DALLAS, TX
#North Texas#Heavy Rain#East Dallas#Lakewood#Wfaa
KETK / FOX51 News

Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
MALAKOFF, TX
CBS DFW

Record rainfall in North Texas leads to hundreds of high water rescues

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Record rainfall in North Texas since Sunday night led to hundreds of high water rescues and at least one fatality in Dallas. By late afternoon on Aug. 22, Fort Worth firefighters has responded to 174 high water rescues. They also reported 500 calls for service (including EMS calls and structure fires) between midnight and 4 p.m. The rainfall was incredible, and a much needed respite from the intense summer heat and drought conditions. During the 24-hour period, the metroplex got a total of 9.19" of rain.It was the second wettest August (so far) for Dallas-Fort Worth. The weather event also ranked...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Final Push to Clear the Shelters Across North Texas

At Dallas Animal Services, there is a critical need for pet adoptions. "We really need people to come adopt," said Marlo Clingman with Dallas Animal Services. "We have 370 dogs here today and would love to see all these kennels empty." Although DAS has seen a slight uptick in adoptions...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

10 Hospitalized, Including 8 Students, in Van Crash Thursday Morning in Dallas

Eight children and two drivers were hospitalized for minor injuries after a school van collided with a car as the students headed to school Thursday morning, officials say. Dallas Fire-Rescue said the crash occurred at about 8:10 a.m. near Midway Road and Boca Bay Drive when a car crashed into an unmarked white passenger van and pinned it against a utility pole.
DALLAS, TX
themonitor.net

Widespread rain causes flooding, closures, outages

First responders placed barricades near the Pritchett Road and Jess Hinton roads in Seven Points following the significant rainfall Aug. 22. The First Monday arbors were completely under water as a result of the downpour Aug 22. Courtesy Photo. Roadways across the area were overrun with water. Some roads became...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
iheart.com

$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?

One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket. It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket. In total, there...
ALTON, TX

