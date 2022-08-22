ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest Made in Fentanyl Investigation

On August 23, 2022, Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of Fentanyl at a room at the Microtel Motel located at 7014 McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga. During the execution of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Third person charged in 2021 North Knox County murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A third person was charged in a 2021 North Knox County murder, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. Jason Flenniken, 40, was indicted on a felony murder charge for a shooting that took place in December 2021. Jessica Leann Hamlet, 35, and Joseph Adam Sparks, 47, had previously been charged.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

JCSO: Jefferson Co. High School student dies after drowning at Douglas Lake

WHITE PINE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office identified a teen who died Thursday night after rescue crews responded to a drowning at Douglas Lake. The JCSO said 14-year-old Tristan Eilers from White Pine died in the emergency room after first responders pulled him out of the water.
wvlt.tv

Monroe County deputy arrested for DUI while responding to call

MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for driving under the influence while responding to a call Sunday night, according to a release from the MCSO. Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call around 9 p.m. to assist Corporal Dakota Rinehart with...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD searching for Five Points neighborhood shooting suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting and found a man shot at the Walter P. Taylor Homes Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the KPD. Police responded to the complex around 2 p.m. and the suspects fled the scene in an SUV,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail

A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Kingston Police Department Warns of Phone Scam

The Kingston Police Department has received complaints of a scam where a person is identifying themselves as a police officer with our agency and the phone number is showing up as the phone number for our agency, 865-376-2081. The Kingston Police Department will never call you asking for money or...
KINGSTON, TN
newstalk987.com

Knox County Fire Investigators Release Early Finding of the Cause of a West Knoxville Apartment Fire

Knox County fire investigators say they do not think the fire at Walker Springs Apartments was intentionally set. That according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn who says investigators have been working to identify the cause of the fire since it happened but due to the amount of people affected it makes the process take a bit longer.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

One person drowns on Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

JCSO: 18-year-old on the run after stealing car was convicted in 2019 for killing couple in Mascot crash

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was searching for an 18-year-old previously involved in some high-profile cases in East Tennessee. It said Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was wanted on several misdemeanor and felony charges, and he is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to move between Morristown, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville, according to a release from authorities.
