‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive captured in Hamblen County
Police announced the arrest of a man who had previously been considered armed and dangerous.
2 McMinn Co. private school staff charged with solicitation of a minor, police say
Two staff members at a private school in Athens have been arrested and charged with Sexual Assault and Solicitation of a Minor, the McMinn County Sheriff's Office says.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Arrest Made in Fentanyl Investigation
On August 23, 2022, Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of Fentanyl at a room at the Microtel Motel located at 7014 McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga. During the execution of...
wvlt.tv
Third person charged in 2021 North Knox County murder
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A third person was charged in a 2021 North Knox County murder, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. Jason Flenniken, 40, was indicted on a felony murder charge for a shooting that took place in December 2021. Jessica Leann Hamlet, 35, and Joseph Adam Sparks, 47, had previously been charged.
WATE
14-year-old boy dies at hospital after Douglas Lake drowning incident
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 14-year-old boy who was a student at Jefferson County High School has died after emergency crews responded to a drowning incident at Douglas Lake Thursday night, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. JCSO identified the boy as Tristan Eilers, 14, of White...
Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel says body camera policy will be updated soon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it will update its existing body-worn camera policy "fairly soon." The department issued nearly 300 body cameras in April 2021 to increase transparency and accountability, then-Chief Eve Thomas said. However, the cameras haven't captured every case as well as they were intended to.
TBI offers reward for arrest of suspect in Morristown toddler’s death
A man suspected in a crash that killed a toddler at a Morristown home is now wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which has offered a cash reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.
JCSO: Jefferson Co. High School student dies after drowning at Douglas Lake
WHITE PINE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office identified a teen who died Thursday night after rescue crews responded to a drowning at Douglas Lake. The JCSO said 14-year-old Tristan Eilers from White Pine died in the emergency room after first responders pulled him out of the water.
wvlt.tv
Monroe County deputy arrested for DUI while responding to call
MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for driving under the influence while responding to a call Sunday night, according to a release from the MCSO. Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call around 9 p.m. to assist Corporal Dakota Rinehart with...
wvlt.tv
KPD searching for Five Points neighborhood shooting suspect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting and found a man shot at the Walter P. Taylor Homes Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the KPD. Police responded to the complex around 2 p.m. and the suspects fled the scene in an SUV,...
Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail
A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Crossville 8-year-old
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Crossville Police Department for a missing 8-year-old girl.
WTVC
Cleveland man convicted of 1990 killing of ex-wife at church pleads for parole Thursday
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man convicted of murdering his ex-wife at a church in 1990 pleaded for his parole for a fourth time Tuesday morning in Cleveland. Larry Kelley was convicted of shooting Brenda Wilson in the back in the parking lot of the Church of the Harvest in Cleveland.
WTVC
Former Charleston city commissioner faces 4 statutory rape charges in Bradley County
CHARLESTON, Tenn. — A former Charleston city commissioner faces 4 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). A release says Garrett Hammontree turned himself in to authorities Wednesday night. An indictment says Hammontree is accused of having sexual contact with...
bbbtv12.com
Kingston Police Department Warns of Phone Scam
The Kingston Police Department has received complaints of a scam where a person is identifying themselves as a police officer with our agency and the phone number is showing up as the phone number for our agency, 865-376-2081. The Kingston Police Department will never call you asking for money or...
newstalk987.com
Knox County Fire Investigators Release Early Finding of the Cause of a West Knoxville Apartment Fire
Knox County fire investigators say they do not think the fire at Walker Springs Apartments was intentionally set. That according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn who says investigators have been working to identify the cause of the fire since it happened but due to the amount of people affected it makes the process take a bit longer.
wvlt.tv
One person drowns on Douglas Lake
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
crossvillenews1st.com
EAST TN SUSPECT REMOVES ANKLE MONITOR STEALS CAR IS LOCATED AND ESCAPES IN PURSUIT
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for a suspect who’s said to have multiple outstanding warrants and is considered armed and dangerous. Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was released from Mountain View in Dandridge, Tenn. on Jan. 20, 2022. According to Crime Stoppers,...
KPD Chief attends his first meeting of police accountability group, urges faster internal investigations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chief of Police Paul Noel attended his first meeting with the Police Advisory and Review Committee on Thursday. The group is made up of citizens and meets quarterly to discuss the Knoxville Police Department's discipline processes, policies and procedures. During the meeting, he announced that Assistant...
JCSO: 18-year-old on the run after stealing car was convicted in 2019 for killing couple in Mascot crash
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was searching for an 18-year-old previously involved in some high-profile cases in East Tennessee. It said Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was wanted on several misdemeanor and felony charges, and he is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to move between Morristown, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville, according to a release from authorities.
