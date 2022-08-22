Read full article on original website
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
3 Great Steakhouses in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Actress Jenifer Lewis Coming to the Wilmington Public Library September 15thJanine ParisWilmington, DE
Nativity Preparatory School of Wilmington Welcomes New Principal, Shaquona B. MeyersJanine ParisWilmington, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com
Dash In marks opening of Newark location
Dash In and Splash In car wash centers have quietly expanded their presence in Delaware. The company has been razing existing gas station-convenience stores and converting the sites to self-service car washes, gas stations and convenience stores with fresh food items. The company recently announced the acquisition of Blue Hen...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Building maintenance company City Wide adds 80th location in Dover
City Wide Facility Solutions opened its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware. Entrepreneur Alankato Cobb (CEO) has partnered with John Heyliger (COO) and Tasheema Heyliger (CFO) to open City Wide Facility Solutions at 755 Walker Road, Suite A in Dover. “Making a positive impact...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Chemours begins commissioning work at Florida mine
The Chemours Company has begun commissioning work at its newest mineral sand mine, Trail Ridge South. The new mining operation represents a $93 million investment that will create approximately 50 new jobs in the three-county area. Commissioning work to test operations at the new Florida mine is underway, with startup...
delawarebusinessnow.com
DART First State gets $11 million from feds to expand zero-emission bus fleet
The Federal Transit Administration awarded the Delaware Transit Corporation $11 million from the Low-No Program to move its transit fleet to zero emissions buses. The agency has now received more than $22 million through five separate federal grants to support the purchase of alternative-fueled buses. DTC, which operates under the...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Gore acquires company founded by Duke University medical researchers
Newark-based W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. acquired North Carolina-based InnAVasc Medical, Inc., a privately-held medical technology company focused on advancing care for some patients with end stage kidney disease. Terms were not disclosed. “The addition of InnAVasc’s investigational technology bolsters our continued ambition to improve patients’ lives by offering...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Frontier adding nonstop flights to Phoenix from Philly, Baltimore
Winter visitors to Valley of the Sun may get a break on fares as Frontier Airlines adds daily flights from Philadelphia and Baltimore-Washington to Phoenix Sky Harbor. It’s part of a major expansion of service by the low-fare airline to Arizona’s largest city, with BWI and PHL flights beginning in early November.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Wilmington daycare center owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
A Wilmington woman pleaded guilty in federal court this month to three counts of tax evasion. According to court documents, Brenda Mathis, the owner of LJ’s Playpen Academy, a Wilmington daycare center, failed to declare all of the income received by the daycare on corporate tax returns. As a result, the daycare underpaid taxes in 2015, 2016, and 2017.
