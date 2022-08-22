2 Bradenton restaurants with rodent issues temporarily shut down by health inspectors

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues. The reports are public information.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, two restaurants in Bradenton were temporarily closed by inspectors after bugs and signs of rodent activity were observed on site.

Here is what inspectors found:

WingHouse of Bradenton, 5105 14th St. W., Bradenton

An inspector observed that Ker’s WingHouse of Bradenton be temporarily closed on Aug. 17 after signs of rodent activity, bugs and other high priority health issues were observed on site.

An inspector observed 17 rodent droppings in various food storage and preparation areas, including next to reach-in cooler, behind fryers and by a convection oven.

An inspector observed a hole in ceiling panels in an electrical room with rodent rub markings.

An inspector observed a crawling insect in a dry storage area and one by a handwash sink at the bar.

An inspector observed five flying insects by bag-in-box soda syrup.

Chicken wings, boneless chicken, sausage, cheese sauce, sour cream, shredded cheese, salad dressing, blue cheese crumbles and cut lettuce were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in a walk-in-cooler. A stop sale was issued for the items due to temperature abuse. A person in charge discarded all of the products.

A manager or person in charge lacked proof of food manager certification.

There was no proof of required food safety training for any employees.

A hood filter was soiled with grease.

Floors were soiled with grease and food debris under all kitchen equipment and food storage racks.

During a follow-up visit the next day, an inspector did not record any more signs of rodent or insect activity. However, other issues remained unresolved. The restaurant was allowed to reopen; a follow-up inspection was required.

Con Sabor Mexicano Restaurant, 5700 Fifth St. E., Bradenton

An inspector ordered that Con Sabor Mexicano Restaurant be temporarily closed on August 15 after signs of rodent activity and other high priority issues were observed on site.

An inspector observed 11 rodent droppings by a reach-in cooler and three more droppings behind a different cooler.

An inspector observed four flying insects in the back of a kitchen area.

The business was operating without a license from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants.

An inspector observed an employee putting meat into ready-to-eat tortilla shells with bare hands. Corrective action was taken. A person in charge discarded the food and had the employee wash hands and put on gloves.

Beef and pork were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in a reach-in cooler. The items had been held overnight. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse, and the items were discarded.

Raw shell eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food. Corrective action was taken.

Multiple food items were stored on the floor in the kitchen and dry storage areas. Corrective action was taken.

A water condensation line was draining into a three-compartment sink sanitizer bay. Corrective action was taken.

A dumpster was overflowing with garbage.

During a follow-up visit the next day, an inspector did not record any more rodent or insect activity. However, the restaurant still lacked a license. The restaurant was allowed to reopen; a follow-up inspection was required.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com .

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee hand-washing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.