ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KING 5

Two men injured in shooting at Tacoma 7-Eleven

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men injured in a shooting outside a Tacoma gas station were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two men were shot at a 7-Eleven in the 9500 block of Steele Street South just before 1 a.m. The men are battling their injuries at a local hospital, the spokesperson said.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Toyota#Wsp
kptv.com

Man arrested in Vancouver after fleeing into the Columbia River

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he fled into the Columbia River on Wednesday afternoon, according the Vancouver Police Department. At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast Riverside Drive after a resident reported that two men parked a U-Haul and a pickup truck in and around the resident’s driveway, and that the men were going door to door asking for gasoline.
VANCOUVER, WA
truecrimedaily

Neighbor accused of killing couple who were about to open brewery, leaving bodies in trash

OLALLA, Wash. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old Tacoma-area man is accused of killing a married couple and leaving their bodies in a trash can on their porch. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about "suspicious circumstances" at a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue SE. The caller said she went to check on her parents at their residence, but they were nowhere to be found. She also reportedly noticed signs of forced entry and blood.
TACOMA, WA
kptv.com

Man spits at, pepper sprays Red Robin employee during scam attempt in Tualatin

TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is wanted after spitting at and pepper spraying an employee at a Red Robin during a scam attempt, according to the Tualatin Police Department. The incident happened Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. at the Red Robin located at 7425 Southwest Nyberg Street. Officers learned the suspect tried to scam the restaurant by claiming they made his to-go order wrong and was demanding a gift card.
TUALATIN, OR
KXL

Bullets Fly, Cars Crash On Washougal River Road

WASHOUGAL, Wash. – Bullets were flying on Washougal River Road late Tuesday night. Neighbors reported gunshots around 10:45pm. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found two vehicles that had crashed into each other several times over a two-mile stretch. There were guns in both cars. A man walking along the...
WASHOUGAL, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Security video captures killing of father of six

RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
RENTON, WA
kptv.com

‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ seized in Tigard after man reported on top of car, screaming: Police

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police say they seized ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ after it was reported that a man was standing on top of a car screaming and acting “erratically.”. The newer form of powdered fentanyl that is often referred to as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl resembles sidewalk chalk and has been in the news recently, both in the Portland metro area and across the country, as it continues to emerge in a growing number of communities.
TIGARD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy