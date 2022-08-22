Read full article on original website
Video released in ‘unprovoked attack’ on Hillsboro officer, shooting
Newly released video is shedding light on the alleged attack and shooting that involved one man and a Hillsboro police officer.
Two men injured in shooting at Tacoma 7-Eleven
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men injured in a shooting outside a Tacoma gas station were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two men were shot at a 7-Eleven in the 9500 block of Steele Street South just before 1 a.m. The men are battling their injuries at a local hospital, the spokesperson said.
Caught on camera: Vancouver home burglarized, jewelry stolen
Three masked men broke into a Vancouver home and reportedly got away with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry on Friday, Aug. 5.
Two teens arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit on I-205
Two teenagers were arrested after reportedly leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle on Thursday, the Oregon City Police Department said.
Man arrested in Vancouver after fleeing into the Columbia River
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he fled into the Columbia River on Wednesday afternoon, according the Vancouver Police Department. At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast Riverside Drive after a resident reported that two men parked a U-Haul and a pickup truck in and around the resident’s driveway, and that the men were going door to door asking for gasoline.
Neighbor accused of killing couple who were about to open brewery, leaving bodies in trash
OLALLA, Wash. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old Tacoma-area man is accused of killing a married couple and leaving their bodies in a trash can on their porch. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about "suspicious circumstances" at a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue SE. The caller said she went to check on her parents at their residence, but they were nowhere to be found. She also reportedly noticed signs of forced entry and blood.
A Bystander Called Police After Driver Raged Through East Portland. He Never Heard Back.
Last Sunday, a driver swerved around a barrier and then sped his pickup truck down a blocked-off Portland street, screaming obscenities as cyclists dodged out of the way. A video of the incident was published by BikePortland earlier this week. It happened near Southeast Mill Street and 130th Avenue on...
‘Like a used car lot’: Dozens of vehicles recovered in NE Portland camp clean up
After officers towed away over 60 vehicles from an encampment in the Four Corners natural area in northeast Portland this week, KOIN 6 News followed along to see the damage to the area left behind.
Man spits at, pepper sprays Red Robin employee during scam attempt in Tualatin
TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is wanted after spitting at and pepper spraying an employee at a Red Robin during a scam attempt, according to the Tualatin Police Department. The incident happened Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. at the Red Robin located at 7425 Southwest Nyberg Street. Officers learned the suspect tried to scam the restaurant by claiming they made his to-go order wrong and was demanding a gift card.
Bullets Fly, Cars Crash On Washougal River Road
WASHOUGAL, Wash. – Bullets were flying on Washougal River Road late Tuesday night. Neighbors reported gunshots around 10:45pm. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found two vehicles that had crashed into each other several times over a two-mile stretch. There were guns in both cars. A man walking along the...
Security video captures killing of father of six
RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
Dori: Soft-on-crime King Co Judge wishes she could go lighter on carjacker who shot at cops
In a startling follow-up to a case that allowed a rapist to serve 15 months in jail – only to beat a man in a wheelchair at Bellevue Transit Center last month – the same King County judge has shocked local law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and even defense attorneys involved in a separate case.
State trooper shoots 34-year-old man in Federal Way after traffic-stop altercation
A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper shot a 34-year-old man Wednesday evening near a Federal Way Costco Wholesale, sending the man to Harborview Medical Center in unknown condition. The shooting resulted from an “altercation” after a traffic stop in the 34800 block of Enchanted Parkway S, according to Meeghan Black,...
‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ seized in Tigard after man reported on top of car, screaming: Police
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police say they seized ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ after it was reported that a man was standing on top of a car screaming and acting “erratically.”. The newer form of powdered fentanyl that is often referred to as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl resembles sidewalk chalk and has been in the news recently, both in the Portland metro area and across the country, as it continues to emerge in a growing number of communities.
Rantz: 911 calls reveal panicked staff during juvenile ‘riot’ as state downplays incident
A series of 911 calls obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH reveal the Department of Children, Youth and Family Service (DCYF) dramatically downplayed a riot at a juvenile detention center it operates. Five juveniles at Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie were responsible for the chaos. They tried...
Man found dead after Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood shooting ID’d
Authorities have identified a man who was found dead after a shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on August 10.
Nearly 9K marijuana plants seized, destroyed in massive bust
It may have been "reefer madness" on Wednesday as a massive criminal marijuana growth operation was taken down.
Washington state owes light-rail attack and murder suspect $27,000, with more added daily
In April, the man charged in the random attack of a woman in a Seattle light rail station and the murder of a Capitol Hill man was awarded $250 a day after the state was unable to provide court-ordered mental health treatment. Alexander Jay was ordered to receive “competency restoration”...
Cops Find Armed 12-Year-Old Behind The Wheel Of Stolen Minivan
Officials found six juveniles inside the stolen vehicle, including the 12-year-old driver.
Pierce County college student claims sugar daddy stalked, extorted and raped her
TACOMA, Wash. — A 21-year-old college student in Pierce County claims she was stalked, extorted and raped by her so-called sugar daddy. The young woman told investigators he posted intimate photos of her on TikTok. The man she’s accusing, Christopher Hendry, was arrested and booked in the Pierce County jail.
