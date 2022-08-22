The escaped prisoner cut off his ankle monitor and made a run for Colorado’s southern border. By the time the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) sent out a statewide advisory at 2 p.m. on July 16, the six-foot-tall, 196-pound prisoner from the Delta Correctional Center had stolen a white Suburban and made it as far as Durango. “If you see the inmate,” a DOC bulletin read, “do not attempt to approach.”

