Wild Horses Near Nageezi, NM
These gentle wild horses spotted near Nageezi are so powerful that when they began playing the ground was shaking. Nageezi was named after an elderly woman named ‘Asdzaan Naayizi’ who found a garden of dark green wild squash in the early 1900’s. It is located in San Juan County south of Bloomfield. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
Ursine Feeding Frenzy, Soccer Canceled
Be sure to lock up your trash; bears are on the prowl to put on weight for winter hibernation. Be Bear-Aware. This story is sponsored by Keesee Motors and Big-O Tires
Fight in Farmington leaves one man in the hospital
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A stabbing in broad daylight has left a man in critical condition in Farmington. Police say around noon Thursday, a Farmington bus driver witnessed a fight between two men when one of them stabbed the other in the throat. The bus driver called the police and followed the man to the nearby […]
New horned dinosaur species discovered near Farmington
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A new horned dinosaur species was discovered south of Farmington. A team of paleontologists, including two from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, made the discovery. Most of the skill is preserved. It shows large bite marks from another dinosaur, though they...
Multi-million dollar Farmington construction project announced
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The state announced a nearly $40 million investment for a construction project in Farmington. The Piñon Hills extension project will extend Piñon Hills from Main Street across the Animas River to connect with County Road 3000 and Wildflower Parkway. Officials say the investment will allow for emergency services to get to needed […]
Escaped Prisoner Causes State to Pause Take TWO Program
The escaped prisoner cut off his ankle monitor and made a run for Colorado’s southern border. By the time the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) sent out a statewide advisory at 2 p.m. on July 16, the six-foot-tall, 196-pound prisoner from the Delta Correctional Center had stolen a white Suburban and made it as far as Durango. “If you see the inmate,” a DOC bulletin read, “do not attempt to approach.”
Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Texas man is facing 47 combined charges in both San Juan and Chaves counties. John Graichen, 39, is accused of breaking into cars and stealing people’s credit cards and IDs in September of 2021. That was in San Juan County. Then, in June in Roswell, police say he burglarized unlocked cars […]
