Trotwood, OH

Dead body found near Trotwood apartment complex ID’d

By Katie Shatsby
 4 days ago

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The body that was found near a Trotwood apartment complex on Monday has been identified.

According to Trotwood police, a resident at Shiloh Court Apartments notified police of an unoccupied suspicious vehicle on Sunday. Crews arrived on scene and found blood in and around the vehicle. Officers searched the surrounding area and discovered the dead body of a man.

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Coroner identified the man as Elijah Stollings. There is no word on what led up to his death at this time.

Decaying body found in East Dayton ID’d

Trotwood police are still investigating and asked that anyone with information contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com .

Detective Watson with the Trotwood Police Department can also be reached at 937-854-3988 or at nwatson@trotwood.org.

