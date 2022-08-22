Read full article on original website
On arrest of armed man at Gorge concert, police say they got it wrong
Sheriff's deputies in Grant County, Washington, arrested a man who had two pistols and acted suspiciously. They later determined he wasn't planning mass shooting.
Deputies believe they stopped possible mass shooting at Gorge Amphitheater
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Washington believes its deputies stopped a man from carrying out plans to commit a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater Friday night.
Body found outside of Quincy potato processing plant
QUINCY - A local man was found dead in the parking lot of a potato processing plant in Quincy early Monday. Quincy Police say the body belonged to an employee of Lamb Weston. The deceased person was discovered in their vehicle by co-workers at around 1 p.m. Police say the...
Suspected Mass Shooter Arrested With Guns Outside Gorge Concert
We almost had another mass shooting tragedy last Friday night ( August 19, 2022 ) at the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington State after a man was arrested outside the concert with guns that police say "may have had plans" to commit a mass shooting. Luckily, aware concertgoers noticed the strange...
Coroner identifies deceased person found outside of Quincy potato processing plant
QUINCY - We now know the identity of the person who was found deceased outside of Lamb Weston in Quincy early Monday afternoon. The Grant County Coroner identified the body as 20-year-old Nathaniel Stout of Quincy. Stout was an employee at Lamb Weston who reportedly went to his car while...
Details, Victim Names Released in Fatal Grant County Crash
Following a fatal crash in Grant County July 30, the Grant County Sheriff's Office has released new information. (image shows vehicle in upper right-red car) Four persons were riding in a 2003 Chevy Cavalier traveling on South Frontage Road E. near the interchange with Interstate 90 around 6:30 AM when the car failed to negotiate a corner.
Deputies: Teen rendered unconscious in attack at Grant County Fair
MOSES LAKE - The mother of a teen who was attacked by a peer at the Grant County Fair opted to seek a restraining order against her son’s attacker instead of pressing charges, according to Grant County Sheriff’s officials. On Wednesday, Marilyn Avila contacted law enforcement to report...
Woman run over by semi and killed in truck stop parking lot in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG - A California woman is dead after getting run over by a semi in Ellensburg Monday night. At around 7:45 p.m., Ellensburg Police say they were summoned to the Pilot Travel Center/Flying J just off of I-90 to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Authorities...
Motorcyclist killed after being struck by car making a pass on Highway 2 west of Leavenworth
UPDATE (11:50 a.m.) — The motorcyclist killed by a passing vehicle Sunday night has been identified as 40-year-old Leavenworth resident Shane R. Walsh, according to the Washington State Patrol. ORIGINAL STORY — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night on Highway 2 west of Leavenworth after being struck by a...
WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
Eastbound I-90 partially blocked for nearly 18 hours Sunday near Cle Elum due to semi-truck fire
CLE ELUM — Eastbound Interstate 90 near Cle Elum was partially blocked for nearly 18 hours on Sunday due to a semi-truck fire. The driver, a 65-year-old British Columbia man, was heading east on I-90 when he noticed smoke coming from the trailer. He was able to pull to the shoulder and disconnect the trailer, which caught fire, according to the Washington State Patrol.
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
Evacuation notices remain in place for Lake Wenatchee-area fire
Evacuation notices remain in place for areas near the White River Fire burning above Lake Wenatchee. Level 3, get-out-now notices, were issued Saturday afternoon for Sears Creek and Level 2, be prepared, notices were issued for White River Road and Level 1 notices for the Little Wenatchee Road. The lightning-sparked...
Local roller skate rink owner turn to community for help over hot weather-related issues
After reviving Soap Lake's longtime roller-skating rink last fall, the arena's new owners say some unforeseen challenges associated with the building are prompting a call for help. Hollywood Roll is owned by Chuck and Raquel Walsh. "Unfortunately, due to the extreme heat in Eastern Washington, we’ve had issues with the...
