Wenatchee, WA

ifiberone.com

Body found outside of Quincy potato processing plant

QUINCY - A local man was found dead in the parking lot of a potato processing plant in Quincy early Monday. Quincy Police say the body belonged to an employee of Lamb Weston. The deceased person was discovered in their vehicle by co-workers at around 1 p.m. Police say the...
97 Rock

Suspected Mass Shooter Arrested With Guns Outside Gorge Concert

We almost had another mass shooting tragedy last Friday night ( August 19, 2022 ) at the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington State after a man was arrested outside the concert with guns that police say "may have had plans" to commit a mass shooting. Luckily, aware concertgoers noticed the strange...
610KONA

Details, Victim Names Released in Fatal Grant County Crash

Following a fatal crash in Grant County July 30, the Grant County Sheriff's Office has released new information. (image shows vehicle in upper right-red car) Four persons were riding in a 2003 Chevy Cavalier traveling on South Frontage Road E. near the interchange with Interstate 90 around 6:30 AM when the car failed to negotiate a corner.
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Teen rendered unconscious in attack at Grant County Fair

MOSES LAKE - The mother of a teen who was attacked by a peer at the Grant County Fair opted to seek a restraining order against her son’s attacker instead of pressing charges, according to Grant County Sheriff’s officials. On Wednesday, Marilyn Avila contacted law enforcement to report...
ifiberone.com

Woman run over by semi and killed in truck stop parking lot in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG - A California woman is dead after getting run over by a semi in Ellensburg Monday night. At around 7:45 p.m., Ellensburg Police say they were summoned to the Pilot Travel Center/Flying J just off of I-90 to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Authorities...
ifiberone.com

WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Eastbound I-90 partially blocked for nearly 18 hours Sunday near Cle Elum due to semi-truck fire

CLE ELUM — Eastbound Interstate 90 near Cle Elum was partially blocked for nearly 18 hours on Sunday due to a semi-truck fire. The driver, a 65-year-old British Columbia man, was heading east on I-90 when he noticed smoke coming from the trailer. He was able to pull to the shoulder and disconnect the trailer, which caught fire, according to the Washington State Patrol.
CLE ELUM, WA
ncwlife.com

Evacuation notices remain in place for Lake Wenatchee-area fire

Evacuation notices remain in place for areas near the White River Fire burning above Lake Wenatchee. Level 3, get-out-now notices, were issued Saturday afternoon for Sears Creek and Level 2, be prepared, notices were issued for White River Road and Level 1 notices for the Little Wenatchee Road. The lightning-sparked...
WENATCHEE, WA

